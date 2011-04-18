Tokenomi XRP (XRP)
Informasi XRP (XRP)
Ripple adalah mata uang dasar dari jaringan Ripple, yang dapat beredar di seluruh jaringan ripple. Ripple memiliki total pasokan sebanyak 100 miliar, dan secara bertahap berkurang seiring bertambahnya jumlah transaksi. Perusahaan operasional Ripple adalah Ripple Labs (sebelumnya OpenCoin). Mata uang Ripple adalah satu-satunya mata uang umum dalam sistem ripple. Berbeda dari mata uang lain dalam sistem. Misalnya, CNY dan USD tidak dapat dicairkan melalui gateway. Dengan kata lain, CNY yang diterbitkan oleh gateway A hanya dapat dicairkan di gateway A, bukan di gateway B. Jika tidak, Anda harus mengonversinya menjadi CNY dari gateway B melalui pesanan tertunda sistem ripple. Namun, Ripple tidak memiliki batasan semacam itu sama sekali. Ini bersifat universal dalam sistem ripple. Ripple (XRP), sama seperti Bitcoin, adalah mata uang digital berdasarkan matematika dan kriptografi. Tetapi yang membedakannya dari Bitcoin yang tidak memiliki kegunaan nyata adalah bahwa XRP memainkan peran sebagai penghubung dan membanggakan fungsi jaminan keamanan dalam sistem Ripple. Jaminan keamanan adalah hal yang tak terhindarkan, yang membutuhkan bahwa gateway yang berpartisipasi dalam protokol ini harus menyimpan sejumlah kecil XRP.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga XRP (XRP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk XRP (XRP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token XRP (XRP) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token XRP diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.
- No Mining or Staking: XRP does not use Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake. All tokens were created at launch; there is no ongoing issuance or inflation from mining or staking.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XRP)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Ripple Labs
|80,000,000,000
|80%
|Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives
|Founders
|20,000,000,000
|20%
|Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements
|Public/Circulating
|~59,480,000,000
|~59.48% (as of Jan 2024)
|Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders
|Escrowed
|~40,510,000,000
|~40.51% (as of Jan 2024)
|Held in Ripple-controlled escrows
- Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.
- Account Reserves: To interact with the XRPL, accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP. Additional reserves are required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
- No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.
- Escrow and Payment Channels: XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for fast, asynchronous transactions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.
- User Escrow: XRPL allows users to lock up XRP in escrow, releasing it only when certain conditions are met (e.g., time-based or conditional payments).
5. Unlocking Time
|Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Ripple
|Cliff
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|2022-06-01
|1,000,000,000 XRP
- Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.
- Current Status: As of January 2024, ~40.51 billion XRP remain in escrow, with the rest circulating.
6. Deflationary Pressure
- Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.
7. Supply and Distribution
|Metric
|Value (Jan 2024)
|Total Supply
|~99.99 billion XRP
|Circulating Supply
|~59.48 billion XRP
|Escrowed Supply
|~40.51 billion XRP
|Top 10 Holders
|~10.96 billion XRP
|Largest Single Holder
|<2% of total supply
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.
8. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance
|Allocation
|80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow
|Incentives
|No staking or holding rewards; utility-based only
|Locking
|Ripple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow
|Unlocking
|1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed
|Deflation
|Fees burned, reducing supply over time
9. Key Takeaways
- XRP’s tokenomics are defined by a fixed supply, a large initial allocation to Ripple and founders, and a transparent, programmatic escrow system to manage market supply.
- There are no staking or inflationary rewards; all incentives are utility-driven.
- The burn mechanism introduces a mild deflationary pressure, while the escrow system prevents sudden large releases of XRP into the market.
- The design aims to balance utility, supply management, and long-term ecosystem incentives.
Tokenomi XRP (XRP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi XRP (XRP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token XRP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token XRP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi XRP, jelajahi harga live token XRP!
Riwayat Harga XRP (XRP)
Menganalisis riwayat harga XRP membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga XRP
Ingin mengetahui arah XRP? Halaman prediksi harga XRP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
