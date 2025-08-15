Aurox Fiyatı (URUS)
Aurox (URUS), şu anda 0,710068 USD fiyatından işlem görmektedir ve $ 343,13K USD piyasa değerine sahiptir. URUS / USD fiyatı gerçek zamanlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
MEXC'deki URUS / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, URUS fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Aurox / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0,01196339.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Aurox / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0,9536440461.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Aurox / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0,2816071462.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Aurox / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ +0,01196339
|+%1,71
|30 Gün
|$ +0,9536440461
|+%134,30
|60 Gün
|$ +0,2816071462
|+%39,66
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Aurox fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
+%0,74
+%1,71
+%5,71
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!
Aurox (URUS) token ekonomisini anlamak, uzun vadeli değeri ve büyüme potansiyeli hakkında daha derin bir bakış açısı sağlayabilir. Tokenlerin dağıtımından arzın yönetimine kadar token ekonomisi, bir projenin ekonomisinin temel yapısını ortaya koyar. URUS tokenin kapsamlı token ekonomisi hakkında hemen bilgi edinin!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
|1 URUS / VND
₫18.685,43942
|1 URUS / AUD
A$1,08640404
|1 URUS / GBP
￡0,51834964
|1 URUS / EUR
€0,6035578
|1 URUS / USD
$0,710068
|1 URUS / MYR
RM2,98938628
|1 URUS / TRY
₺29,0062778
|1 URUS / JPY
¥104,379996
|1 URUS / ARS
ARS$922,1653116
|1 URUS / RUB
₽56,627923
|1 URUS / INR
₹62,28006428
|1 URUS / IDR
Rp11.452,70807404
|1 URUS / KRW
₩987,57677576
|1 URUS / PHP
₱40,59458756
|1 URUS / EGP
￡E.34,28918372
|1 URUS / BRL
R$3,84146788
|1 URUS / CAD
C$0,97989384
|1 URUS / BDT
৳86,3087654
|1 URUS / NGN
₦1.089,05969432
|1 URUS / UAH
₴29,467822
|1 URUS / VES
Bs95,149112
|1 URUS / CLP
$685,21562
|1 URUS / PKR
Rs201,0912576
|1 URUS / KZT
₸382,371618
|1 URUS / THB
฿23,0417066
|1 URUS / TWD
NT$21,32334204
|1 URUS / AED
د.إ2,60594956
|1 URUS / CHF
Fr0,5680544
|1 URUS / HKD
HK$5,56693312
|1 URUS / AMD
֏272,15486304
|1 URUS / MAD
.د.م6,390612
|1 URUS / MXN
$13,34217772
|1 URUS / PLN
zł2,5917482
|1 URUS / RON
лв3,08169512
|1 URUS / SEK
kr6,80245144
|1 URUS / BGN
лв1,18581356
|1 URUS / HUF
Ft240,94027376
|1 URUS / CZK
Kč14,92562936
|1 URUS / KWD
د.ك0,21657074
|1 URUS / ILS
₪2,40002984