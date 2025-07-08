2025-07-18 Friday

"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded
Bitcoin
PANews2025/07/08 11:28
The Bank of Korea has applied for 44 CBDC-related trademarks, many of which have entered the pre-registration publicity stage

PANews reported on July 8 that according to EBN, data released by the Korean Intellectual Property Office today revealed that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has submitted 44 trademark applications
Lorenzo Protocol
Stage
PANews2025/07/08 11:23
Solana ETF could get green light after SEC prepares general framework for crypto ETF approval

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) allegedly plans to introduce new listing standards for issuers to launch crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to reports on Monday.
GET
Launchplaza
Fxstreet2025/07/08 11:20
Musk's wealth evaporated by about $15 billion in one day

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, Tesla (TSLA.O) shares plunged nearly 7% on Monday after Musk threatened to establish a third political party in the United States,
PANews2025/07/08 11:15
PANews official X account has been successfully recovered and resumed normal operations

PANews reported on July 8 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN has been successfully retrieved and resumed normal operations. PANews has upgraded and conducted security checks on the risk
PANews2025/07/08 11:00
From world computer to world ledger, will Ethereum become an on-chain central bank?

On June 20, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted a tweet from ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, stating that “Ethereum L1 is the world’s ledger.” This is also a rare statement from
Lorenzo Protocol
SuperRare
L1
PANews2025/07/08 11:00
South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptonews, South Korean software developer Polaris Office applied to register a Korean won stablecoin trademark named POLAKRW, becoming the latest company to
PANews2025/07/08 10:48
The crypto sector generally fell back, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by more than 4%, and BTC falling below $108,000

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors generally experienced a correction after continuous rises. Among them, the SocialFi sector fell 4.02% in 24
Bitcoin
Moonveil
PANews2025/07/08 10:47
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to 181

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced on July 7 that its treasury increased its holdings by 10 bitcoins, bringing
PANews2025/07/08 10:41
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
Moonveil
Hyperliquid
Nowchain
PANews2025/07/08 10:21

Trending News

