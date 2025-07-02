2025-07-18 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall

$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall

Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
Notcoin
NOT$0.002427+6.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets

Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets

PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode

Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode

Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U Coin
U$0.01245-0.24%
CreatorBid
BID$0.14142+6.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer

Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
U Coin
U$0.01245-0.24%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000435+45.00%
Ondo
ONDO$1.06555+13.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:47
Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm

Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000046+31.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1588+4.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:42
South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins

South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:31
Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange

Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange

PANews reported on July 2 that according to GlobeNewswire, crypto asset management company Bitwise announced that it has listed the Bitwise NEAR pledged ETP (trading code: NEAR) on Xetra, a
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007524-7.08%
NEAR
NEAR$2.906+8.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:21
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000071-89.55%
Ethereum
ETH$3,594.58+8.04%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:16

Trending News

More

Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)

A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million

Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?