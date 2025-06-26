2025-07-18 Friday

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
PANews2025/06/27 02:16
Judge rejects SEC, Ripple motion on XRP sales and $125m penalty

A federal judge has rejected Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s joint motion to set aside the $125 million penalty and final ruling on institutional XRP sales, despite both parties having reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge…
U Coin
U$0.01236-1.43%
XRP
XRP$3.596+18.97%
Crypto.news2025/06/27 02:09
Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains

Ripple is opening up its ecosystem to over 35 blockchains, bringing XRP Ledger dApps to networks like Ethereum and Solana.
Wink
LIKE$0.011853+1.82%
XRP
XRP$3.596+18.97%
Crypto.news2025/06/27 02:01
Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets

Stocks are up as weak labor market may force the Fed to cut rates.
Crypto.news2025/06/27 01:22
World Liberty Financial lands $100m from Aqua 1 for RWA expansion

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform with ties to Donald Trump’s financial vision, has secured a $100 million vote of confidence from Aqua 1. The UAE fund’s investment underscores the growing institutional appetite for governance rights in blockchain-based finance. According…
VisionGame
VISION$0.0004242+0.09%
FUND
FUND$0.03299+17.77%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08552+8.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002199-4.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.403+7.02%
Crypto.news2025/06/26 23:57
Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network

PANews reported on June 26 that the Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network. Users can now cross-chain from more than 50 chains to Solana through Zerion , track
Moonveil
MORE$0.06061+13.43%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0188+2.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00992-8.31%
PANews2025/06/26 23:54
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 203 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $203 million, of which $97.2496 million
PANews2025/06/26 23:30
How cloud mining became a go-to crypto strategy in 2025

Cloud mining continues to gain traction in 2025 as investors seek simple, hardware-free ways to earn passive crypto income. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07891+7.44%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00008554+3.45%
Crypto.news2025/06/26 23:22
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
FUND
FUND$0.03299+17.77%
Stage
STAGE$0.000075+16.82%
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 23:19
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange will launch American perpetual futures products on July 21, including nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano
Bitcoin
BTC$120,053.88+1.67%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000435+45.00%
PANews2025/06/26 23:15

Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)

A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million

Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?