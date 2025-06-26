MEXC Exchange
US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty
Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
PANews
2025/06/27 02:16
Judge rejects SEC, Ripple motion on XRP sales and $125m penalty
A federal judge has rejected Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s joint motion to set aside the $125 million penalty and final ruling on institutional XRP sales, despite both parties having reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:09
Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains
Ripple is opening up its ecosystem to over 35 blockchains, bringing XRP Ledger dApps to networks like Ethereum and Solana.
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:01
Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets
Stocks are up as weak labor market may force the Fed to cut rates.
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 01:22
World Liberty Financial lands $100m from Aqua 1 for RWA expansion
World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform with ties to Donald Trump’s financial vision, has secured a $100 million vote of confidence from Aqua 1. The UAE fund’s investment underscores the growing institutional appetite for governance rights in blockchain-based finance. According…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 23:57
Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network
PANews reported on June 26 that the Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network. Users can now cross-chain from more than 50 chains to Solana through Zerion , track
PANews
2025/06/26 23:54
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 203 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $203 million, of which $97.2496 million
PANews
2025/06/26 23:30
How cloud mining became a go-to crypto strategy in 2025
Cloud mining continues to gain traction in 2025 as investors seek simple, hardware-free ways to earn passive crypto income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 23:22
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/26 23:19
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21
PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange will launch American perpetual futures products on July 21, including nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano
PANews
2025/06/26 23:15
