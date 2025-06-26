2025-07-18 Friday

EU Stablecoin Interchangeability Under MiCA—What’s Next?

The European Commission is preparing to issue new guidance clarifying how stablecoins are treated under the EU’s crypto regulation framework, known as MiCA. The update is expected in the coming days, as pressure builds for clearer rules on cross-border stablecoin use. At the core of the guidance is a rule that would allow stablecoins issued by the same company to be treated as interchangeable, regardless of whether the tokens were minted inside or outside the EU. This would apply only if the issuing company holds a license to operate under MiCA within the EU. Commission Prepares Stablecoin Clarification After Ethena Exit Highlights Gaps According to a report from Reuters, the commission intends to formally clarify this in response to mounting industry uncertainty. One specific issue has been the lack of clarity around whether tokens issued in different jurisdictions by the same company can be used interchangeably, also referred to as “fungibility.” According to Reuters, the European Commission will issue guidance clarifying that stablecoins issued by EU-licensed entities can be treated as interchangeable with those issued by their non-EU affiliates, under the MiCA framework. The move responds to a query from French… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 25, 2025 The guidance comes as the European crypto sector adjusts to MiCA, which came into effect in December 2024. Under the law , stablecoins classified as e-money tokens (EMTs) must be backed by reserves held mostly in EU-based banks and issued only by licensed firms. The Commission’s position follows a March incident involving Ethena, a stablecoin issuer that was denied a MiCA license in Germany and subsequently exited the EU market. The Commission is now expected to confirm that such companies could treat their tokens as fungible across jurisdictions, as long as the EU-licensed entity is involved. Not everyone agrees with the approach. The European Central Bank has voiced concern, warning that allowing this type of interchangeability could create stress in the EU’s financial system. The ECB argued that EU-held reserves could be used to meet redemption requests from non-EU holders, a scenario that could “risk undermining EU strategic autonomy.” Despite that, a European Commission spokesperson said the risks of such a scenario were low. “A run on a well-governed and fully collateralized stablecoin is very unlikely,” the spokesperson said. The Commission also said that non-EU holders of such jointly issued stablecoins would have to direct their redemption requests to the non-EU entity that issued the token. To prevent mismatches between reserves and redemptions, the Commission plans to require stablecoin issuers to introduce re-balancing mechanisms. These would ensure that the reserves held in the EU match the amount of tokens circulating within the region. This clarification follows a request from France’s banking regulator in April, which asked the Commission whether identical tokens issued by separate arms of the same company, one licensed in the EU and the other abroad, could be treated as fungible. The ECB remains cautious. In internal communications, the central bank warned that shared reserves could be drained under financial stress. It also emphasized that redemption flows should be kept separate to avoid regulatory loopholes. Still, the Commission maintains that clear separation between EU and non-EU redemption channels, combined with robust reserve tracking, will reduce risk. A formal statement from the Commission is expected soon, as regulators seek to strike a balance between market innovation and financial safeguards under MiCA. MiCA Faces Early Resistance as Europe Weighs Stablecoin Future and Pushes Digital Euro As the EU rolls out its comprehensive MiCA framework, early responses to its stablecoin rules suggest a rocky start. While MiCA has provided clarity for crypto firms operating in Europe, its strict conditions, like requiring issuers to hold reserves in European banks and banning interest on tokens, have slowed stablecoin adoption. Tether, the world’s most-used stablecoin, has already opted out , while Circle, Crypto.com, and a handful of others have gained approval under the framework. However, adoption remains sluggish. Fabio Panetta, former ECB board member and now Governor of the Bank of Italy, noted that MiCA has not triggered any notable wave of stablecoin activity in Italy, one of the EU’s largest markets. 🇮🇹 On Friday, the Bank of Italy warned that growing crypto ties to traditional finance risk financial stability. #Italy #Cypto https://t.co/BZyYWt8f14 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 30, 2025 Instead, user interest is gravitating toward custodial and trading services rather than issuance. Panetta stressed that while MiCA improves transparency and oversight, regulation alone won’t neutralize systemic risks. He argued for accelerating the digital euro project, which could provide a more secure and central-bank-backed alternative to private stablecoins. At the same time, other major jurisdictions like the U.S. are racing to finalize their own stablecoin laws , adding urgency to Europe’s efforts to lead on global crypto standards. The stablecoin race is far from settled, and MiCA’s impact is still being tested.
Taurus launches open-source stablecoin privacy technology based on USDC

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CoinDesk , Swiss crypto custody technology company Taurus has launched a stablecoin privacy layer based on zero-knowledge proof ( ZKP ), which
RWAs hit $24b as private credit leads 2025 crypto growth, report shows

RWAs hit $24b as private credit leads 2025 crypto growth, report shows

RWAs have grown to $24 billion, in large part thanks to private credit, RedStone report shows.
Coinbase shares rose 4%, Circle gained 12.5%

PANews reported on June 26 that the U.S. stock market showed that Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price rose 4%, breaking through $270, setting a record high since its listing in 2021.
Brussels’ softer tone on foreign stablecoins sparks industry optimism

The EU’s joint stablecoin issuance with third countries has risks, but they are manageable under the MiCA framework, the European Commission said.
Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor

Sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex’s alleged successor, Grinex, has processed over $9.3 billion of the Ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5. Speculations are rife about the nature of the token’s usage since the bulk of the transactions originated from only 124 wallets, as per a report by the Financial Times on 25 June 2025. Currently, users can only find.. The post Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Canada's banking regulator: ready to regulate stablecoins, regulatory framework is being developed

PANews reported on June 26 that Canada’s banking regulator is ready to regulate stablecoins; the regulatory framework is being developed.
BNB Chain extends stablecoin zero gas promotion until July 31

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the BNB Chain announcement, the stablecoin "Zero Gas Carnival" event will be extended to 23:59 (UTC) on July 31, 2025. Users can
South Korean Police Bust Fake Crypto Exchange Ring, Seize $3.2M Worth Of Crypto

South Korean authorities have dismantled a criminal syndicate that collected hundreds of billions of won (approximately $3.2 million) in commissions through fraudulent foreign exchange operations utilizing Neteller Pay, an overseas electronic payment platform similar to Cash App but without global restrictions. According to South Korean news agency Yonhap , the Busan Western District Prosecutors’ Office’s 3rd Criminal Division announced on June 26th that it had indicted two money exchange companies and three operators without detention for violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act and the Electronic Financial Transactions Act. South Korean prosecutors seize $3.2M in crypto in illegal FX probe South Korean prosecutors have raided a group accused of earning billions of won in fees through unregistered foreign exchange operations, seizing 4.4 billion won ($3.2 million) worth of cryptocurrencies,… — CoinNess Global (@CoinnessGL) June 26, 2025 Prosecutors indicated they are continuing their investigation into five additional individuals involved in operating other money exchange businesses. South Korean Authorities Seize Hidden Ethereum Stash Worth $3.2M From Fraud Ring The prosecution alleges that the indicted money changers and operators illegally facilitated currency exchanges over a six-year period from 2019 to 2024, collecting funds from ordinary citizens and processing them through Neteller Pay. How scammers use Neteller Pay to collect fraud proceeds/ Source: Busan Police Authorities confirmed that the three unregistered money changers processed a total of 943.4 billion won using fraudulent currency exchange schemes, collecting approximately 25.7 billion won ($18.92 million) in commissions. The cumulative transaction volume from these illegal operations reached around $694.5 million. During the fraud investigation, prosecutors tracked accounts and virtual assets, seizing approximately 12.4 billion won in assets held under false names by the money changer operators and their associated corporations. Additionally, investigators discovered that suspects had concealed approximately 4.4 billion won worth of Ethereum in personal virtual asset wallets to evade detection by authorities. Are Overseas Payment Platforms Becoming Korea’s New Fraud Frontier? Neteller Pay is commonly utilized on overseas gambling platforms prohibited in Korea and for FX margin trading , where individuals profit from foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The service operates in over 200 countries and supports cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals across more than 30 digital currencies, making it an attractive option for online merchants, gambling platforms, and cryptocurrency traders. 📢 #AlchemyPay Expands Crypto Purchasing with European Local Payment Channels! This update integrated several local European payment channels, such as Bancontact in Belgium, iDeal in the Netherlands, and global payment channels like Skrill and Neteller. https://t.co/8O9Gq3eLGs pic.twitter.com/IYi47mQmjf — Alchemy Pay|$ACH: Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway (@AlchemyPay) July 20, 2023 This case contributes to the escalating pattern of crypto-related fraud in South Korea. In May, South Korean police arrested 28 individuals suspected of orchestrating a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme that defrauded approximately 50 victims of a combined $1.3 million. The group allegedly convinced victims to purchase cryptocurrency tokens purportedly scheduled for listing on major exchanges, promising significant returns on investments that ultimately proved to be worthless. Three months prior, prominent South Korean crypto figure Park “Jonbur Kim,” known as the “Coin King,” was arrested on fraud charges shortly after being released on bail for a separate cryptocurrency scam. 🚨 South Korean crypto figure "Jonbur Kim" Park, the ‘Coin King,’ faces re-arrest over a $47M Artube Coin scam as authorities intensify their crackdown on crypto scams. #Crypto #CryptoFraud #SouthKorea https://t.co/4kT9TWz8wc — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 21, 2025 Park and his associate allegedly orchestrated the fraudulent issuance and listing of Artube coin, manipulating its price and misleading investors through false disclosures, resulting in 68 billion won ($47 million) in financial losses. Is South Korea’s $130 Billion Crypto Market Under Siege from Fraud Rings? Despite these ongoing scams, South Korea continues to experience growing cryptocurrency adoption, leading the East Asian region in cryptocurrency value received at approximately $130 billion, according to a 2024 Chainalysis report . The report indicates that centralized exchanges represent the most popular service category in East Asia, accounting for 64.7% of cryptocurrency value received. Source: Chainalysis As a leading technology nation, South Korea provides accessible digital asset trading through mobile applications and desktop platforms. 🇰🇷 Eight commercial South Korean banks have joined to establish a won-linked stablecoin that comprises two initial models – trust-based and deposit-linked. #SouthKorea #WonStablecoin https://t.co/d35Oerv1SP — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 The report shows that public interest in cryptocurrency intensified, particularly after Bitcoin exceeded $70,000 in January 2024.
FTX/Alameda liquidated 146 million BOBA tokens and transferred all to Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yu Jin, after Boba Network announced that the token entered full circulation, the FTX/Alameda address liquidated 146 million $BOBA (about 12.22 million
