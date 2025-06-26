The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July. “We want to collect feedback and opinions from Ukrainians on what challenges they face […] Сообщение The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy появились сначала на INCRYPTED .