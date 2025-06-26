MEXC Exchange
The Financial Regulatory Bureau and other two departments: In the next five years, a high-quality inclusive financial system will be basically established
PANews reported on June 26 that the State Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the People's Bank of China jointly issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of Inclusive Finance
PANews
2025/06/26 17:57
Hong Kong reveals new stablecoin rules and tokenized bond plans
Hong Kong has updated its digital asset strategy, which centers on stablecoin licensing and tokenization of real-world assets, introducing the LEAP framework for market growth.
PANews
2025/06/26 17:54
Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Fortune, crypto giant Galaxy announced the completion of its first venture capital fund raising, with a total of $175 million, exceeding the
PANews
2025/06/26 17:35
Zhu Min: China will see over 100 “DeepSeek-style breakthroughs” in the next 18 months
PANews June 26 news, according to China News Network, Zhu Min, former deputy managing director of the IMF, said during the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that thanks to the large
PANews
2025/06/26 17:16
ASX probe into $164m project failure deepens, Australian regulators assemble panel of experts: report
Australian Securities and Investments Commission appoints former central bank deputy governor to a three-member expert panel to investigate the ASX’s failed blockchain project worth over $160 million. According to a recent report by Reuters, one of the members of the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 17:01
Humanity x leverage, a portrait of crypto gamblers
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News “You think you’re trading, but you’re just pulling the lever on a slot machine.” The crypto market, especially contract trading, operates 24 hours a day, with
PANews
2025/06/26 17:00
The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July. “We want to collect feedback and opinions from Ukrainians on what challenges they face […] Сообщение The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/26 16:55
The multichain future of global finance is inevitable | Opinion
Multichain finance does not mean siloed liquidity. It means modular liquidity, composable logic, and user choice.
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 16:47
Crypto scam victim sues Citibank over $20m lost in romance scam
A lawsuit filed in New York has accused Citibank of negligence after one of the bank’s customers lost $20 million to a crypto romance scam. Plaintiff Michael Zidell, who filed the complaint on June 24, is seeking compensatory damages and…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 16:46
SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts
PANews reported on June 26 that the decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures officially launched perpetual contracts for gold (XAU/USDC) and crude oil (WTI/USDC) today, supporting up to 10x leverage, and officially
PANews
2025/06/26 16:45
