Blockware Intelligence: It is expected that at least 36 new listed companies will include Bitcoin in their balance sheets in the next six months
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, Blockware Intelligence predicts that in the next six months, at least 36 new listed companies are expected to include Bitcoin in
PANews
2025/07/13 16:47
Czech Central Bank Adds Coinbase to Portfolio, Increases Palantir Stake
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, the Czech National Bank adjusted its US investment portfolio in the second quarter, increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies, and established
PANews
2025/07/13 16:06
Shanghai Stock Exchange: The threshold for individual investors to participate in the stock trading of the science and technology innovation growth layer is still "500,000 yuan in assets + 2 years of
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, the Shanghai Stock Exchange officially released the "Self-regulatory Guidelines for Listed Companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board No. 5
PANews
2025/07/13 15:33
Data: USDC Treasury destroyed more than 56.67 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 13 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 56,673,853 USDC on the Ethereum chain about 1 hour ago.
PANews
2025/07/13 15:18
The whole story of the collapse of the Xinkangjia DGCX scam: Where did the 13 billion yuan of funds go?
Author: Lisa&Keywolf Editor: Liz background According to reports, on June 26, 2025, an online investment platform called Xinkangjia DGCX suddenly closed all withdrawal channels, and a large number of users
PANews
2025/07/13 14:53
Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital
Original article: Mason Nystrom , Investor at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Zen, PANews Financing has become difficult today as upstream DPI (return on distributed capital) and LP (limited partner) funding
PANews
2025/07/13 14:44
Publicly listed Davis Commodities is evaluating the establishment of a Solana strategic reserve and is considering allocating 5-10% of its funds to SOL
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Globenewswire, Singapore-based Nasdaq-listed company Davis Commodities (stock code: DTCK) disclosed today that it intends to evaluate the establishment of a Solana (SOL)
PANews
2025/07/13 14:24
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought about 68,720 HYPE
PANews reported on July 13 that according to OnchainLens monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform and bought 68,720 HYPE at an average price of $47.40,
PANews
2025/07/13 14:02
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I plan to buy another Bitcoin as soon as possible. Getting rich has never been so easy.
PANews reported on July 13 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, wrote, "The price of a bitcoin is over $117,000. I plan to buy another bitcoin as
PANews
2025/07/13 13:39
EigenCloud changes X's avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture
PANews reported on July 13 that the verifiable cloud platform EigenCloud changed the X avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture. Coinbase and OpenSea changed their X account avatars to fat
PANews
2025/07/13 13:30
