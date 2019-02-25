Tokenomi FET (FET)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang FET (FET), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
Informasi FET (FET)

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

https://superintelligence.io/
https://docs.superintelligence.io/artificial-superintelligence-alliance/vision-paper
https://explore-fetchhub.fetch.ai/

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga FET (FET)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk FET (FET), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 1.85B
$ 1.85B$ 1.85B
Total Suplai:
$ 2.72B
$ 2.72B$ 2.72B
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 2.39B
$ 2.39B$ 2.39B
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 2.11B
$ 2.11B$ 2.11B
All-Time High:
$ 3.4794
$ 3.4794$ 3.4794
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00827034467596
$ 0.00827034467596$ 0.00827034467596
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.7746
$ 0.7746$ 0.7746

Struktur Token FET (FET) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token FET diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token emerges from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), three leading blockchain-based AI projects. ASI is designed to unify these ecosystems, and its economics reflect both legacy mechanisms and forward-looking integration goals. The following comprehensive analysis addresses the issuance, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as locking and unlock schedules based on the latest available disclosures.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Swap Model: ASI is not newly minted ex nihilo. Instead, it's issued primarily via token swap from the legacy tokens:
    • AGIX → ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
    • Allocation for AGIX swaps: ~866.70 million ASI (33% of total supply)
  • Conversion Process: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN token holders swap for ASI at predetermined rates, with no deadline imposed for the conversion.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of ASI is derived by converting the allocation pools from each merged project. Key points include:

Allocation PoolMechanism (from AGIX)Converted to ASINotes
Staking PoolAGIX staking pool → converted to ASI at fixed rateYesNo defined cap per user; operates in cycles
Deep Funding Grant PoolAGIX grant pool → converted to ASI at fixed rateYesCommunity-driven grant governance
Foundation/Reserves/Other Ecosystem PoolsPer individual project specs, all merged at swap ratiosYesCombined for unified ASI ecosystem

Note: AGIX staking pool, Deep Funding pool, and other allocations explicitly migrated at published conversion rates as per the alliance vision paper (pg. 21). Holdings may shift from initial allocations due to pre-existing distributions.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Despite incomplete public documentation post-merger, insights from AGIX as of April 2024—intended to carry over to ASI—highlight several core usages:

  • Payment: ASI is medium of exchange for accessing AI services on marketplaces (with fiat conversions handled on-chain).
  • Staking: Staking functionality is anticipated, inheriting the 30-day cycle, auto-restake, and proportional rewards from AGIX’s system. Rewards are distributed at the end of each period.
  • Governance: Tokenholders will have governance rights, electing an “Artificial Superintelligence Council” and voting on proposals in the Deep Funding framework.
  • Ecosystem Grants: Holding and staking ASI qualifies users for ecosystem airdrops and grant rewards.
  • Developer Incentives: Developers and service providers can earn fees/rewards in ASI for contributing to the AI marketplace.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Tokens deposited for staking are locked for the duration of a 30-day auction window. Withdrawals are permitted at period end; if unwithdrawn, tokens are restaked automatically for the next cycle.
  • Grant/Reserve Locks: Specific vesting periods or locking mechanisms for foundation or large ecosystem allocations have not yet been comprehensively disclosed as of the latest public reports.

Unlocking Time and Schedule

Despite inquiries, there is no detailed, up-to-date, machine-parsable unlock schedule for ASI as of June 2025. However, the following can be summarized:

MechanismUnlock TriggerGranularityNotes
StakingEnd of 30-day staking periodMonthlyTokens and rewards are unlocked for withdrawal at interval
Grant DisbursementsCommunity vote and project approvalAs scheduledSubject to governance process and project milestones
Token Swap (AGIX/FET/OCEAN)Upon user-initiated swapContinuousNo forced deadline for migration

Discussion and Implications

  • Integration Challenges: Merging three ecosystems creates complexities in defining unified rules for locking/unlocking, especially for allocations originally set under different policies.
  • Governance Experimentation: The alliance is pioneering both on-chain and off-chain governance, with council and tokenholder frameworks likely evolving post-launch.
  • Staking and User Incentives: By maintaining familiar staking cycles and proportional rewards, the alliance aims to retain user engagement while integrating new utility across the ecosystem.
  • Transparency Limitations: As of the latest reports, crucial specifics about detailed unlock schedules for development/foundation pools or new mechanism intricacies in the ASI post-merger era remain undisclosed.

Potential Risks and Considerations

  • Liquidity Risks: Large unlocks or conversion events could impact token price stability.
  • Ecosystem Fragmentation: Preserving legacy governance frameworks (AGIX, FET, OCEAN) under the ASI umbrella may challenge unified decision-making.
  • Incentive Evolution: With the emergence of new platform features and cross-chain applications, staking and governance mechanisms may be subject to significant iteration.

Summary Table: Key ASI Token Economics Components

CategoryMechanism/Policy
IssuanceSwap from AGIX, FET, OCEAN at fixed ratios; no direct mint/sale
AllocationMigrated allocation pools from legacy projects
UsageMarketplace payments, staking, governance, grants, ecosystem airdrops
IncentivesStaking rewards, developer/service provider fees, grant programs
Locking30-day staking cycles, grant program vesting
UnlockingStaking period ends; grant/project milestones; user swap requests

Actionable Insights

  • Prospective ASI holders should review migration details for their respective tokens and understand the AGIX-to-ASI swap for accurate tracking.
  • Active participation in staking and governance will be key to maximizing ASI’s future utility and yield.
  • Stay alert for new disclosures from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance concerning unlock schedules and governance reforms, especially as ecosystem integration deepens.

Note: This summary reflects the best available information as of June 2025. As ASI’s governance and technical details mature, refer to future official disclosures for the most current protocol specifics.

Tokenomi FET (FET): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi FET (FET) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token FET yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token FET yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi FET, jelajahi harga live token FET!

Penafian

