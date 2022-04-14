Tokenomi Fred (FRED)
Informasi Fred (FRED)
FRED is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Fred (FRED)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Fred (FRED), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Fred (FRED) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token FRED diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a memecoin that emerged amid the 2024 surge in Solana-based pop culture tokens. It draws its theme from the viral lore surrounding Peanut the Squirrel and its raccoon companion, reflecting the speculative and culture-driven aspect typical of meme tokens. Let’s examine its token economics in detail.
Issuance Mechanism
- Nature: FRED is a typical memecoin, deployed as an SPL token on Solana.
- Distribution: Its initial distribution likely involved a fair launch or an airdrop to early adopters, as is common with similar memecoins. There is no evidence of an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) or structured sale.
Key Observations:
- There are no indications of ongoing emissions or scheduled mints; the total supply appears to have been made available upfront, with no inflationary schedule.
- Rapidly gaining market traction, it amassed nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Allocation: Specific breakdowns of allocations to the team, treasury, community, or ecosystem funds are not disclosed. This is typical for many viral Solana memecoins, where the majority (if not all) of the supply is made openly available.
- Transparency: The absence of transparent allocation data is a limitation for due diligence.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Usage:
- FRED functions solely as a speculative asset—its value comes from community engagement, hype, and narrative momentum, not intrinsic utility.
- Incentives:
- No mechanisms for staking, rewards, or fee-sharing have been identified.
- Users participate chiefly for speculative gains, with the hope that demand and price appreciation can deliver returns.
- Comparison:
- Like other memecoins (e.g., dogwifcoin), FRED is held or traded, but not used to earn fees, rewards, or protocol benefits.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Lock-Up:
- There are no lock-up contracts, vesting periods, or delayed unlock schedules. All tokens appear to be liquid immediately upon launch.
- Unlock Timing:
- No staged or scheduled unlock events have been reported; the token supply is in free circulation and not subject to time-based restrictions.
- Transparency Risk:
- Because memecoin contracts occasionally lack rigorous audits, there is a hypothetical risk that undisclosed wallets (often held by anonymous devs) could sell into the market.
Concluding Perspective
FRED exemplifies the “pure memecoin” model:
- Open, Immediate Supply: No formal vesting or sophisticated release mechanism; tokens are live from genesis.
- Community-Driven Value: Price and market activity reflect speculative enthusiasm, not fundamental usage.
- Transparency Gaps: Lack of published allocation and unlock schedules introduces risks; prospective buyers should exercise caution.
Final Thought
While FRED has demonstrated the explosive potential of culture-driven memecoins, its lack of structured tokenomics and utility underscores why such tokens are considered highly speculative. Investors are advised to assess both the opportunity and the associated risks carefully when considering exposure to meme assets like FRED.
Tokenomi Fred (FRED): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Fred (FRED) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token FRED yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token FRED yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi FRED, jelajahi harga live token FRED!
