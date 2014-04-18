Dalami cara token XMR diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and fungibility. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Consensus & Mining : Monero utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards for producing blocks.

Block Rewards : Each block, produced approximately every two minutes, rewards miners with a fixed emission of 6 XMR per block in perpetuity. This is known as "tail emission," ensuring continuous miner incentives and network security.

Dynamic Block Size : Monero features a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the block reward is quadratically reduced. The hard cap is set at twice the median size, and rewards approach zero as this cap is reached.

No Pre-mine or ICO: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine or initial coin offering (ICO). All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, mined via PoW.

Allocation Mechanism

No Centralized Allocation : There was no initial allocation to founders, team, or investors. All tokens are distributed through mining.

Community Funding: Monero is a 100% community-sponsored project. Funding for development is sourced from community donations and sponsors, not from token allocations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Use Case Description Medium of Exchange XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private and untraceable transactions. Network Transaction Fees XMR is required to pay transaction (gas) fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size. Miner Incentives Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees. Donations & Funding XMR can be donated to support Monero development and community initiatives.

No Staking or Delegation: Monero does not offer staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms. All network security and incentives are provided through PoW mining.

Locking Mechanism

Transaction-Level Locking : Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. When receiving XMR, the sender can specify a lock time, preventing the recipient from spending the funds until the lock expires.

No Protocol-Level Lockups: There are no protocol-enforced lockups for mining rewards or other allocations. All mined XMR is immediately liquid unless a sender-specified lock is applied.

Unlocking Time

Customizable by Sender : The unlock time for a transaction is determined by the sender and can be set to any future block height. Recipients must wait until the specified block is reached before spending the received XMR.

Default Behavior: By default, most transactions are unlocked after 10 blocks (~20 minutes), but this can be customized.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance PoW mining, 6 XMR per block (tail emission), dynamic block size, no pre-mine/ICO Allocation 100% mined, no founder/team/investor allocation, community-funded development Usage & Incentives Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, donations; no staking or delegation Locking Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level lockups Unlocking Sender-specified unlock time (default: 10 blocks), customizable per transaction

Additional Notes

Privacy Features : Monero employs ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.

No Superuser Privileges : There are no superuser or admin functions that can alter balances or transactions.

: There are no superuser or admin functions that can alter balances or transactions. No Claims or Rights: Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit shares, or claims on any entity.

Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all tokens distributed through open mining and no central control over supply or allocation.