Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and fungibility. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Monero utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards for producing blocks.
- Block Rewards: Each block, produced approximately every two minutes, rewards miners with a fixed emission of 6 XMR per block in perpetuity. This is known as "tail emission," ensuring continuous miner incentives and network security.
- Dynamic Block Size: Monero features a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the block reward is quadratically reduced. The hard cap is set at twice the median size, and rewards approach zero as this cap is reached.
- No Pre-mine or ICO: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine or initial coin offering (ICO). All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, mined via PoW.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Centralized Allocation: There was no initial allocation to founders, team, or investors. All tokens are distributed through mining.
- Community Funding: Monero is a 100% community-sponsored project. Funding for development is sourced from community donations and sponsors, not from token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private and untraceable transactions.
|Network Transaction Fees
|XMR is required to pay transaction (gas) fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
|Donations & Funding
|XMR can be donated to support Monero development and community initiatives.
- No Staking or Delegation: Monero does not offer staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms. All network security and incentives are provided through PoW mining.
Locking Mechanism
- Transaction-Level Locking: Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. When receiving XMR, the sender can specify a lock time, preventing the recipient from spending the funds until the lock expires.
- No Protocol-Level Lockups: There are no protocol-enforced lockups for mining rewards or other allocations. All mined XMR is immediately liquid unless a sender-specified lock is applied.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable by Sender: The unlock time for a transaction is determined by the sender and can be set to any future block height. Recipients must wait until the specified block is reached before spending the received XMR.
- Default Behavior: By default, most transactions are unlocked after 10 blocks (~20 minutes), but this can be customized.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, 6 XMR per block (tail emission), dynamic block size, no pre-mine/ICO
|Allocation
|100% mined, no founder/team/investor allocation, community-funded development
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, donations; no staking or delegation
|Locking
|Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level lockups
|Unlocking
|Sender-specified unlock time (default: 10 blocks), customizable per transaction
Additional Notes
- Privacy Features: Monero employs ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no superuser or admin functions that can alter balances or transactions.
- No Claims or Rights: Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit shares, or claims on any entity.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all tokens distributed through open mining and no central control over supply or allocation.
Tokenomi Monero (XMR): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Monero (XMR) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token XMR yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token XMR yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi XMR, jelajahi harga live token XMR!
