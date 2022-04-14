Tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Informasi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token GRIFFAIN diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
Griffain is a decentralized platform featuring a coordinated network of AI agents designed for on-chain action. The GRIFFAIN token powers this ecosystem, enabling both ownership and various incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentive design, as well as the locking mechanisms and associated unlock timelines.
Issuance Mechanism
GRIFFAIN's issuance mechanism is centered around a capped token supply, distributed according to a predefined allocation schedule. Common industry practices reflected in comparable projects include:
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Initial creation and distribution, often followed by a schedule for unlocking reserved allocations.
- Vesting and Cliff Periods: Certain allocations—e.g., team, early backers—are locked and gradually released via vesting mechanisms to align incentives and prevent sharp market fluctuations.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation strategy distributes tokens among core stakeholders and supports sustainable ecosystem growth. Drawing on patterns observable from market-standard vesting schedules and tokenomics, the following table summarizes a representative allocation model (note: exact GRIFFAIN percentages may differ, but this structure reflects industry best practices and available data):
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting Schedule
|Strategic Objective
|Ecosystem Growth
|~25
|-
|24 months post-TGE
|Stimulate adoption, partnerships
|Team & Core Contributors
|~15
|12-24 months
|24-36 months after cliff
|Long-term alignment, retention
|Pre-Seed & Seed Investors
|~15
|6-12 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Early funding, aligned interests
|Treasury
|~14
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Platform sustainability, governance
|Loyalty/Community/Rewards
|~10
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Retain users, reward participation
|Liquidity
|~8
|None
|Immediate at TGE
|Exchange liquidity, bootstrap trading
|Listing/Marketing
|~8
|6-12 months
|12 months after cliff
|Expansion, awareness
|Advisors/Backers
|~5
|6 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Strategic support, guidance
Actual figures and categories may be influenced by final tokenomics—confirmed details should be reviewed in official Griffain documentation or verified releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Token Utility:
- Transaction Fees: GRIFFAIN tokens are used for agent-facilitated transactions across the protocol.
- Agent Wallets/Operations: Tokens enable and maintain agent-driven on-chain operations.
- Staking and Governance: Holders may participate in protocol governance and/or stake tokens to secure the network or earn a share of protocol fees.
Incentives:
- Ecosystem Rewards: Distributed via staking, liquidity mining, or engagement incentives to users contributing to Griffain.
- Special/Personal Agent Programs: Incentives for developing, operating, or integrating AI agent solutions.
Locking Mechanism
Vesting and Locking Details:
- Team Allocations: Typically feature extended cliffs (12-24 months) and multi-year vesting to ensure ongoing project engagement.
- Seed/Private Sale Allocations: Feature shorter cliffs and faster release schedules, but are still phased to mitigate immediate sell pressure.
- Ecosystem/Treasury Allocations: Unlock over longer periods, supporting a sustainable, incentivized ecosystem.
Unlocking Timeline
The unlocking schedule is structured to phase tokens gradually into the market. Common characteristics include:
- Initial Release: A percentage of tokens (liquidity, some ecosystem rewards) enters circulation at TGE.
- Monthly/Quarterly Vesting: Allocations to team, investors, and community unlock incrementally, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, following their respective cliffs.
- Complete Vesting: Most token allocations are fully unlocked within 3–4 years after TGE, balancing growth with market impact.
Implications and Analysis
- Market Stability: Gradual unlocking and long vesting periods aim to reduce volatility, prevent large dumps, and align long-term incentives.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations for ecosystem and community rewards signal Griffain’s commitment to decentralized growth, network effects, and robust agent development.
- Governance and Flexibility: Treasury and governance token allocations allow for protocol upgrades, new incentive schemes, and adaptive capital deployment by the community.
Key Takeaways
- GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics structure is designed for long-term commitment, network growth, and sustainability.
- A sophisticated incentive system powers both agent-driven utility and ongoing user/community engagement.
- Carefully staged unlocks protect market integrity while providing consistent resources for development and adoption.
Always refer to the latest official Griffain documentation for precise percentages and dates, as exact figures may be subject to on-chain governance or DAO decisions.
Tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token GRIFFAIN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token GRIFFAIN yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi GRIFFAIN, jelajahi harga live token GRIFFAIN!
Cara Membeli GRIFFAIN
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli GRIFFAIN, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Menganalisis riwayat harga GRIFFAIN membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga GRIFFAIN
Ingin mengetahui arah GRIFFAIN? Halaman prediksi harga GRIFFAIN kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Jumlah
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.05175 USD