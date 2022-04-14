Tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)

Tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)

Situs Web Resmi:
https://griffain.com/
Whitepaper:
https://griffain.com/docs
Explorer Blok:
https://solscan.io/token/KENJSUYLASHUMfHyy5o4Hp2FdNqZg1AsUPhfH2kYvEP

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 51.74M
$ 51.74M$ 51.74M
Total Suplai:
$ 999.88M
$ 999.88M$ 999.88M
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 999.88M
$ 999.88M$ 999.88M
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 51.74M
$ 51.74M$ 51.74M
All-Time High:
$ 0.6409
$ 0.6409$ 0.6409
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000158262469423349
$ 0.000158262469423349$ 0.000158262469423349
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.05175
$ 0.05175$ 0.05175

Struktur Token Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token GRIFFAIN diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

Griffain is a decentralized platform featuring a coordinated network of AI agents designed for on-chain action. The GRIFFAIN token powers this ecosystem, enabling both ownership and various incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentive design, as well as the locking mechanisms and associated unlock timelines.

Issuance Mechanism

GRIFFAIN's issuance mechanism is centered around a capped token supply, distributed according to a predefined allocation schedule. Common industry practices reflected in comparable projects include:

  • Token Generation Event (TGE): Initial creation and distribution, often followed by a schedule for unlocking reserved allocations.
  • Vesting and Cliff Periods: Certain allocations—e.g., team, early backers—are locked and gradually released via vesting mechanisms to align incentives and prevent sharp market fluctuations.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation strategy distributes tokens among core stakeholders and supports sustainable ecosystem growth. Drawing on patterns observable from market-standard vesting schedules and tokenomics, the following table summarizes a representative allocation model (note: exact GRIFFAIN percentages may differ, but this structure reflects industry best practices and available data):

CategoryAllocation (%)Cliff PeriodVesting ScheduleStrategic Objective
Ecosystem Growth~25-24 months post-TGEStimulate adoption, partnerships
Team & Core Contributors~1512-24 months24-36 months after cliffLong-term alignment, retention
Pre-Seed & Seed Investors~156-12 months12-24 months after cliffEarly funding, aligned interests
Treasury~1412 months36 months after cliffPlatform sustainability, governance
Loyalty/Community/Rewards~1012 months36 months after cliffRetain users, reward participation
Liquidity~8NoneImmediate at TGEExchange liquidity, bootstrap trading
Listing/Marketing~86-12 months12 months after cliffExpansion, awareness
Advisors/Backers~56 months12-24 months after cliffStrategic support, guidance

Actual figures and categories may be influenced by final tokenomics—confirmed details should be reviewed in official Griffain documentation or verified releases.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Token Utility:

  • Transaction Fees: GRIFFAIN tokens are used for agent-facilitated transactions across the protocol.
  • Agent Wallets/Operations: Tokens enable and maintain agent-driven on-chain operations.
  • Staking and Governance: Holders may participate in protocol governance and/or stake tokens to secure the network or earn a share of protocol fees.

Incentives:

  • Ecosystem Rewards: Distributed via staking, liquidity mining, or engagement incentives to users contributing to Griffain.
  • Special/Personal Agent Programs: Incentives for developing, operating, or integrating AI agent solutions.

Locking Mechanism

Vesting and Locking Details:

  • Team Allocations: Typically feature extended cliffs (12-24 months) and multi-year vesting to ensure ongoing project engagement.
  • Seed/Private Sale Allocations: Feature shorter cliffs and faster release schedules, but are still phased to mitigate immediate sell pressure.
  • Ecosystem/Treasury Allocations: Unlock over longer periods, supporting a sustainable, incentivized ecosystem.

Unlocking Timeline

The unlocking schedule is structured to phase tokens gradually into the market. Common characteristics include:

  • Initial Release: A percentage of tokens (liquidity, some ecosystem rewards) enters circulation at TGE.
  • Monthly/Quarterly Vesting: Allocations to team, investors, and community unlock incrementally, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, following their respective cliffs.
  • Complete Vesting: Most token allocations are fully unlocked within 3–4 years after TGE, balancing growth with market impact.

Implications and Analysis

  • Market Stability: Gradual unlocking and long vesting periods aim to reduce volatility, prevent large dumps, and align long-term incentives.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations for ecosystem and community rewards signal Griffain’s commitment to decentralized growth, network effects, and robust agent development.
  • Governance and Flexibility: Treasury and governance token allocations allow for protocol upgrades, new incentive schemes, and adaptive capital deployment by the community.

Key Takeaways

  • GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics structure is designed for long-term commitment, network growth, and sustainability.
  • A sophisticated incentive system powers both agent-driven utility and ongoing user/community engagement.
  • Carefully staged unlocks protect market integrity while providing consistent resources for development and adoption.

Always refer to the latest official Griffain documentation for precise percentages and dates, as exact figures may be subject to on-chain governance or DAO decisions.

Tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token GRIFFAIN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token GRIFFAIN yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi GRIFFAIN, jelajahi harga live token GRIFFAIN!

Cara Membeli GRIFFAIN

Tertarik untuk menambahkan Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli GRIFFAIN, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Riwayat Harga Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)

Menganalisis riwayat harga GRIFFAIN membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.

Prediksi Harga GRIFFAIN

Ingin mengetahui arah GRIFFAIN? Halaman prediksi harga GRIFFAIN kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?

MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Lebih dari 4,000 pasangan trading pada pasar Spot dan Futures
Listing token tercepat di antara berbagai CEX
Likuiditas #1 di industri
Biaya terendah dengan dukungan layanan pelanggan 24/7
Transparansi cadangan token 100%+ untuk dana pengguna
Hambatan masuk yang sangat rendah: Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT: Jalan termudah menuju kripto!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.