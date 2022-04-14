Tokenomi GROK (GROK)

Informasi GROK (GROK)

GROK is a meme coin on Ethereum.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://www.grokcoin.meme/
Explorer Blok:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x8390a1da07e376ef7add4be859ba74fb83aa02d5

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga GROK (GROK)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk GROK (GROK), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 14.78M
$ 14.78M$ 14.78M
Total Suplai:
$ 6.90B
$ 6.90B$ 6.90B
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 6.32B
$ 6.32B$ 6.32B
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 16.14M
$ 16.14M$ 16.14M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0302
$ 0.0302$ 0.0302
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000001368515048324
$ 0.000001368515048324$ 0.000001368515048324
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.002339
$ 0.002339$ 0.002339

Struktur Token GROK (GROK) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token GROK diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Grok, inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI, is a meme-centric cryptocurrency with multiple variants and unclear formal ties to the core AI project. Due to its viral nature, several projects and variants exist under the "Grok" name; however, the following summary is based on the most prominent $GROK token launched in Q4 2023, with tokenomics information gleaned from public sources, whitepapers, and contract data as of mid-2025.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fixed supply, ERC-20 token (most variants)
  • Total Supply: 6.596 billion GROK tokens (as of June 2025)
  • Circulating Supply: ~6.32 billion, indicating most tokens are unlocked and circulating[^charts]
  • Distribution: Initial mint event; no evidence of ongoing emissions, mining, or inflation
  • No Deflationary Mechanism: Standard meme coin ERC-20, no automatic burns, mints, or on-chain economic policy beyond contract-defined supply

Allocation Mechanism

Due to the meme nature and decentralized origins of Grok tokens, full allocation transparency is lacking. The following describes typical patterns and evidence from whitepapers and community statements:

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyVesting/LockupComments
Presale/Public Sale~50%*NoneUsually open for anyone to purchase
Liquidity/DEX Pools~30%*NoneProvided to ensure trading
Marketing & Community Incentives~10%*NoneFor airdrops, partnerships, growth
Team/Development0% (claimed)N/A"No team tokens" per Grok variant docs
Reserve/Ecosystem~10%*NoneFor future projects or emergencies

*Precise percentages are estimates from available project docs and may not add to 100%. "No team tokens" and "liquidity locked" are frequently claimed for Grok meme coins, especially the "Grok Heroes" and major $GROK variants.

Notable Features:

  • Liqudity Locked: Some implementations (e.g., Grok Heroes) have explicitly locked liquidity on DEXes for 100 years, attempting to foster trust.
  • No Centralized Ownership: Most contracts renounce ownership after launch, disabling future admin actions.
  • No Ongoing Allocations: Team tokens are eschewed to avoid centralization or rug pull risk.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Primary Use: Speculation, trading, access to meme-driven communities, and participation in Grok ecosystem campaigns (e.g., airdrops, NFT integration)
  • Utility: In some variants (e.g., Grok AI products), GROK tokens may be used as access or payment for:
    • AI and NFT services
    • Community and platform voting/participation
    • Contributor and engagement rewards
  • Incentives: Community giveaways, meme contests, and rewards for social media participation are typical. Some projects integrate liquidity farming or staking, but mainstream $GROK tokens offer little/no formal DeFi utility.

Mechanism Table

MechanismDescription
TradingAvailable on DEXs and CEXs for open trading
NFTsSome projects support NFT minting or trading via GROK
Community RatingUsed for voting, contests, or rewards in communities
Payments/UtilityIntended for payment for Grok AI services (where available)
RewardsOccasional airdrops or engagement campaigns

Locking Mechanism

  • General Policy: Most Grok tokens specifically avoid team or shareholder lock-ups. Instead, liquidity locks are prioritized.
  • No Token Vesting: There is no evidence of traditional vesting contracts, cliff periods, or time-based vesting for significant allocations in main $GROK variants.
  • Community Locking (Liquidity Only): DEX liquidity is often locked for decades via third-party services to foster transparency and security.
  • No Staking Mechanisms: Standard Grok tokenomics lack staking for yield or other DeFi lockups.

Unlocking Schedule

  • Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked and tradable at launch.
  • No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no vesting cliffs or future unlock events for core $GROK. All tokens not pooled for liquidity or marketing are fully liquid immediately.
  • Supply Tracking: Both total and circulating supply have remained flat since launch, supporting fixed-supply claims.

Tokenomics Table

FeatureDetails
Issuance MechanismFixed supply, no inflation
Total Supply6.596 billion
Circulating Supply~6.32 billion
AllocationPresale/public, liquidity, marketing, no team tokens
Vesting/LockingGenerally none—liquidity is only element with lock
UsageSpeculation, AI product access, NFTs, rewards, payments
IncentivesMeme engagement, contests, limited airdrops
UnlockingFull circulating at launch; no scheduled unlocks

Limitations, Risks, and Critique

  • Meme Coin Risks: Grok tokens, while popular, are highly speculative, with price volatility and liquidity risks due to their meme-driven nature.
  • Transparency: Full transparency on allocations and contract actions is often missing. Tokenomics claims (no team tokens, locked liquidity) are often marketing-driven.
  • Utility: Most use cases are secondary to speculation; practical token use is not always guaranteed, and ties to the original Grok AI project may be minimal or absent.
  • No Formal Economic Controls: Lack of inflation control, burning, or demand sinks may impact long-term sustainability.

Conclusion

Grok tokens primarily employ meme coin tokenomics: immediate, fixed-supply issuance without formal lockups, vesting, or inflation control. Utility focuses on speculation, engagement, and supporting a viral crypto culture rather than deep technical integration or economic innovation. While this approach enables rapid market adoption and enthusiastic communities, it increases the risk of high volatility and lack of ongoing alignment between token utility and value. As always, due diligence and risk awareness are paramount when considering any meme coin investment.

Recent Circulating Supply Insights

Supply metrics show Grok's circulating supply has remained constant at approximately 6.32 billion versus a total supply of 6.596 billion over the past week, with no observed unlocks or vesting events—supporting fixed supply and immediate liquidity characteristics.

[^charts]: Chart data as of June 2025 shows circulating supply unchanged at ~6.32B and total supply at 6.596B.

Tokenomi GROK (GROK): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi GROK (GROK) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token GROK yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token GROK yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi GROK, jelajahi harga live token GROK!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.