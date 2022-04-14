Tokenomi Sudeng (HIPPO)
Informasi Sudeng (HIPPO)
No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Sudeng (HIPPO)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Sudeng (HIPPO), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Sudeng (HIPPO) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token HIPPO diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
As of the latest available data, there is no direct or definitive information on a token named "sudeng." No verified sources, token unlock schedules, or allocation breakdowns were found for an asset by this name, according to Messari's structured asset and unlocking datasets.
Below, I provide a framework for evaluating tokenomics, explain how such mechanisms typically work, and outline the key areas that should be analyzed for any token (using comparable examples from well-established projects). This approach will be useful for your research and due diligence if/when official documentation on sudeng becomes available.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Definition: The issuance mechanism governs how tokens are created and how the total supply evolves over time (e.g., through initial minting, mining, staking rewards, inflationary models, or a capped fixed supply).
What to Look For:
- Is there a fixed total supply (hard cap)?
- Are new tokens issued block-by-block, epoch-by-epoch, or upfront?
- What powers the issuance—mining, staking, or scheduled vesting?
Example:
Helium's HNT token follows a capped issuance curve, reducing over decades; Ethereum moved from proof-of-work mining to proof-of-stake issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Definition:
The allocation mechanism details how the total supply is distributed among stakeholders (e.g., team, investors, advisors, foundation, ecosystem, rewards, community).
What to Look For:
- Percentage or token amounts allocated to each group
- Justification for each allocation slice
- Transparency in allocation (charts, pie graphs)
Example:
A project might allocate 20% to the core team (with vesting), 25% to investors, 10% to liquidity/rewards, and the remainder to community and ecosystem growth.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Definition:
How the token is intended to be used (utility), and what incentives are in place to encourage holding and participating (e.g., staking, governance votes, fee reduction, rewards).
What to Look For:
- Utility: Is the token required for transaction fees, governance, collateral, or specific platform features?
- Incentives: Are there staking rewards, yield mechanisms, or loyalty programs?
- Disincentives: Is there slashing or burning (token reductions for malicious activity)?
Example:
In DeFi platforms, tokens like UNI or AAVE provide governance access and rewards for liquidity providers.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
Definition:
Lock-up refers to constraints that restrict token transfers for a defined period (to prevent dumping, align incentives).
What to Look For:
- Vesting schedules for team/advisors/investors
- Cliff periods (no unlocks before an initial date)
- Distribution frequency (linear, monthly, milestone-based)
Example:
Many projects have 12–48 month vesting schedules, with cliffs of 6–12 months for early stakeholders.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
Definition:
The concrete timetable according to which tokens become transferable (enter circulating supply).
What to Look For:
- Specific dates/periods and quantities unlocked
- Whether the schedule is front-loaded or back-loaded
- Cumulative unlocked supply vs. total over time
Example:
It is typical for public investor tokens to vest immediately or within a short period, while team tokens unlock more slowly over several years (see comparative charts in projects like NEAR, SynFutures, or Ronin).
6. Current Data for sudeng
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 (as returned from the structured asset query)
- Unlock Schedule, Allocation Breakdown, and Supply: No further breakdown found in trusted datasets.
- No issuer, team, investor or reward unlock information found
- No public documentation or verified secondary reporting on the asset’s tokenomics (issuance, allocation, lockup, usage).
7. Best Practices in Tokenomics Disclosure
If you represent the sudeng team or are seeking high-quality information, look for or request the following:
- Whitepaper/official docs clearly outlining all the above mechanisms
- A public vesting/unlocking dashboard (many leading projects provide one)
- Regular third-party analysis (e.g., from Messari, TokenUnlocks, or Nansen)
- Governance transparency and rationale for all tokenomics decisions
Conclusion and Recommendations
As of now, there is no primary or third-party sourced breakdown for the sudeng token’s issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, lockup, or unlocking schedule.
- If you seek due diligence, request explicit on-chain or official documentation from the team.
- Watch for future analytical coverage by major crypto research organizations.
- Apply this tokenomics framework to evaluate any potential information when it becomes available to ensure the project is structured for durability, fair incentives, and transparency.
If you acquire new details or official documentation, I recommend re-running this query with the relevant source materials for a thorough, evidence-backed breakdown.
Tokenomi Sudeng (HIPPO): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Sudeng (HIPPO) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token HIPPO yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token HIPPO yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi HIPPO, jelajahi harga live token HIPPO!
Riwayat Harga Sudeng (HIPPO)
Menganalisis riwayat harga HIPPO membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga HIPPO
Ingin mengetahui arah HIPPO? Halaman prediksi harga HIPPO kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
