Tokenomi Injective (INJ)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Injective (INJ), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi Injective (INJ)

Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://injective.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.injectiveprotocol.com/#introduction
Explorer Blok:
https://explorer.injective.network

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Injective (INJ)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Injective (INJ), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 1.33B
$ 1.33B
Total Suplai:
--
--
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 99.97M
$ 99.97M
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
--
--
All-Time High:
$ 52.96
$ 52.96
All-Time Low:
$ 0.65567454
$ 0.65567454
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 13.26
$ 13.26

Struktur Token Injective (INJ) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token INJ diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.

Token Allocation

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Description
Ecosystem Development 36% Growth, partnerships, incentives
Team 20% Founders, core contributors
Private Sale 17% Early private investors
Community Growth 10% Rewards, grants, user incentives
Binance Launchpad 9% Public sale
Seed Sale 6% Early backers
Advisors 2% Strategic and technical advisors
  • Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).

Issuance Mechanism

  • Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
  • Inflation/Deflation:
  • Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
  • Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
  • Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
  • Ecosystem Utility:
    • Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
    • Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
  • User/Crowd Incentives:
    • Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
    • Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
    • Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.

Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking

INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:

Unlock Date Recipient Group Amount (INJ) Unlock Type
2022-11-20 Ecosystem Development Treasury & Ecosystem 2,860,000 Cliff
2023-01-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff
2023-01-20 Advisors Team Advisors 333,333 Cliff
... ... ... ... ...
2023-07-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff
2024-01-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff
2020-10-20 Binance Launchpad Public Investors 9,000,000 Cliff
2021-04-20 Private Sale Private Investors 5,556,667 Cliff
2021-05-20 Seed Sale Public Investors 2,000,000 Cliff
... ... ... ... ...

All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.

Locking and Unlocking Details

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
  • Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
  • Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
  • Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.

Additional Design Features

  • Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
  • Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.

Conclusion & Implications

Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.

  • Pros:
  • Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
  • Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
  • Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.

  • Potential Risks:

  • Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
  • Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.

Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.

Tokenomi Injective (INJ): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Injective (INJ) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token INJ yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token INJ yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi INJ, jelajahi harga live token INJ!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.