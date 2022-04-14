Tokenomi Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://kekiusmaximus.vip
Explorer Blok:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x26e550ac11b26f78a04489d5f20f24e3559f7dd9

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 27.08M
Total Suplai:
--
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
--
All-Time High:
$ 0.3988
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000040926540333548
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.027078
Struktur Token Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token KEKIUS diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

As of the current date, there is no direct, source-verified information available regarding the token economics of Kekius Maximus (kekiusmaximus.vip) in the major research, diligence, or token unlock databases. No official documentation, unlock schedules, or detailed economic breakdowns have been found for this project. Below is a comprehensive analysis of what is typically expected in a tokenomics review, along with a summary of the search findings and their implications.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • No data found: There is no verifiable information on whether Kekius Maximus uses a fixed supply, inflationary, deflationary, or other issuance model. Common mechanisms in the industry include:
    • Fixed supply (all tokens minted at launch)
    • Scheduled emissions (e.g., block rewards, mining, or staking)
    • Deflationary models (burns, buybacks)

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • No allocation table or breakdown available: Standard tokenomics would provide a table showing allocations to team, investors, community, ecosystem, liquidity, and other categories. For reference, a typical allocation table might look like:
Category% of Total SupplyVesting/Lockup Details
Team20%1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
Investors15%6-month cliff, 2-year vesting
Community/Ecosystem30%Gradual unlock
Liquidity/Exchanges10%Immediate
Foundation/Reserves25%2-year vesting

Note: This is a generic example. No such table exists for Kekius Maximus as of now.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • No official use case or incentive mechanism found: There is no evidence of staking, governance, fee-sharing, or other utility mechanisms. Many meme tokens, if Kekius Maximus is one, are primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with little or no intrinsic utility.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • No locking or vesting details available: There is no information on whether tokens are subject to lockups, vesting schedules, or other restrictions. In well-documented projects, these mechanisms are used to align incentives and prevent large-scale dumps.

5. Unlocking Time

  • No unlock schedule or future unlock events found: No data is available regarding when, or if, any tokens will be unlocked in the future. This is a critical aspect for assessing potential supply shocks and market impact.

Summary Table

AspectStatus/Details (Kekius Maximus)
Issuance MechanismNot available
Allocation MechanismNot available
Usage/IncentiveNot available
Locking MechanismNot available
Unlocking TimeNot available

Analysis and Implications

  • Transparency: The absence of public, verifiable tokenomics information is a significant red flag for investors and users. Transparent projects typically publish detailed whitepapers, token allocation tables, and unlock schedules.
  • Risk: Without clear data, it is impossible to assess the risk of supply inflation, team or investor dumps, or the presence of incentive mechanisms.
  • Recommendation: Exercise extreme caution. If you are considering participating in or investing in Kekius Maximus, seek direct communication with the project team and request official documentation before proceeding.

Conclusion

There is currently no source-verified information on the token economics of Kekius Maximus (kekiusmaximus.vip), including issuance, allocation, usage, locking, or unlocking mechanisms. This lack of transparency is atypical for reputable projects and should be considered a major risk factor. Always prioritize projects with clear, auditable, and well-documented tokenomics.

Tokenomi Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token KEKIUS yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token KEKIUS yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi KEKIUS, jelajahi harga live token KEKIUS!

