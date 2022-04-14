Tokenomi Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Informasi Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Moo Deng (MOODENG), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Moo Deng (MOODENG) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token MOODENG diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Moo Deng ($MOODENG) employs a straightforward issuance mechanism characteristic of many Solana-based memecoins and inspired by the "Pumpfun tokenomics" model. The entire token supply was minted at launch with a fixed total supply of 989,971,791 tokens. There is no emission schedule, inflation, or future minting; all tokens were created at the genesis event.
Allocation Mechanism
The available information indicates that Moo Deng’s token allocation follows the minimalist mold set by meme tokens on Solana, which typically feature no complex or multi-stage vesting or team/investor allocations. All tokens were made available to the market at launch. The contract address is publicly listed, and the acquisition process involves simply swapping SOL for MOODENG using decentralized tools like Phantom wallet and platforms such as Moonshot.
- Total Supply: 989,971,791 $MOODENG
- Circulating Supply: As of the latest data, essentially the full supply is in circulation (c. 989,971,791), implying no reserved lockers or staged releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
As a memecoin, $MOODENG does not publicly list sophisticated incentives or utility beyond community engagement, trading, and social identity. Key use cases include:
- Trading & Speculation: Primary incentive is market participation and potential price appreciation.
- Community & Social Engagement: Users are encouraged to create and share personalized PFPs (profile pictures) and join the “moo-gang.”
- Planned Additions: The project’s website hints at upcoming features, possibly for deeper community-oriented activities or memes, but no DeFi, staking, or governance functions have been disclosed as of now.
Lock-Up Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal lock-up mechanisms for $MOODENG. Tokens were distributed freely at launch, without vesting schedules, cliffs, or contractual locks on any subset of tokens. This approach aligns with standard practices among Solana-based memecoins: immediate and total supply deployment to foster market-driven distribution.
Unlocking Time
Since there is no vesting or lock-up, there are no relevant unlock dates for the token. All tokens have been unlocked since inception and are immediately tradeable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply; all tokens minted at genesis
|Allocation
|100% released to public; no pre-sale, investor, or team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Trading, community building, meme culture
|Lock-Up Mechanism
|None
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate (all tokens)
Analysis & Context
- Simplicity vs. Security: Moo Deng’s approach favors radical transparency and avoids trust dependencies on founders, private backers, or central team control. This can be appealing for meme coin communities who prioritize fairness and permissionless participation, albeit at the cost of foregoing incentives for long-term development or utility-driven demand.
- Volatility & Speculation Risks: With all tokens in free float and no structural incentives beyond social phenomena, the price and participation are likely to be highly volatile and sentiment-driven.
- No Unlock-Related Pressure: The absence of future unlocks prevents periodic supply shocks commonly seen in projects with staged vesting. This can reduce medium-term sell pressure but does not eliminate other risks.
Conclusion
Moo Deng exemplifies the "fair launch" ethos of meme tokens: open distribution, no lockups, all tokens tradable from day one, and primary value derived from community popularity and meme virality rather than explicit incentive engineering or utility design.
For further insights or updates, consult the Moo Deng official website or on-chain token address (ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY) to track real-time supply and transaction activity.
Tokenomi Moo Deng (MOODENG): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Moo Deng (MOODENG) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token MOODENG yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token MOODENG yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi MOODENG, jelajahi harga live token MOODENG!
Cara Membeli MOODENG
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Moo Deng (MOODENG) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli MOODENG, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Menganalisis riwayat harga MOODENG membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga MOODENG
Ingin mengetahui arah MOODENG? Halaman prediksi harga MOODENG kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Jumlah
1 MOODENG = 0.20132 USD