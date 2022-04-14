Tokenomi POPCAT (POPCAT)
Informasi POPCAT (POPCAT)
Popcat is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga POPCAT (POPCAT)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk POPCAT (POPCAT), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token POPCAT (POPCAT) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token POPCAT diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Popcat is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain. As of the latest available research, its token economics are characterized by the following features:
Issuance Mechanism
- Popcat (POPCAT) is a memecoin: There is no evidence of a complex or ongoing issuance mechanism such as protocol-based inflation, mining, or staking rewards. The token supply is typically fixed at launch, with all tokens minted at genesis or distributed via airdrop or fair launch.
- No protocol inflation: Unlike Solana’s native SOL token, which follows a disinflationary inflation schedule, Popcat does not have a built-in inflationary mechanism.
Allocation Mechanism
- No detailed allocation breakdown available: There is no public documentation or research indicating a structured allocation (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, community, liquidity) for Popcat. This is common for memecoins, which often launch with a simple or community-driven distribution.
- Market-driven distribution: The token’s market activity is primarily driven by new buyers and recurring traders, as evidenced by spikes in trading activity and market cap that correlate with the influx of new participants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculative and community-driven: The primary use of Popcat is for speculative trading and community engagement. There is no evidence of utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- Incentive mechanism: The main incentive is price appreciation driven by market demand, particularly from new buyers. There are no structured rewards, yield, or protocol incentives for holding or using the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No locking or vesting: There is no indication of a locking or vesting mechanism for Popcat tokens. All tokens are likely liquid and tradable upon distribution, with no enforced lock-up periods for any allocation.
Unlocking Time
- No scheduled unlocks: Since there is no vesting or locking, there are no scheduled unlocks or future token releases. The entire supply is presumed to be in circulation from the outset.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at launch; no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No structured allocation disclosed; likely community/fair launch
|Usage & Incentives
|Speculative trading; no protocol utility or rewards
|Locking
|None; all tokens likely liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|None; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Insights
- Market Dynamics: Popcat’s price and market cap are highly sensitive to new user inflows. Local market tops are determined by the arrival of new buyers, while recurring traders provide a stable but less influential base.
- Risks and Limitations: The lack of structured tokenomics, utility, or vesting means Popcat is highly speculative and subject to rapid price swings based on market sentiment and meme-driven trends.
Conclusion:
Popcat (SOL) exemplifies the memecoin model on Solana: simple, community-driven, and speculative, with no complex tokenomics, utility, or vesting. Its value is primarily determined by market demand and the ability to attract new participants, rather than by protocol incentives or structured economic design.
Tokenomi POPCAT (POPCAT): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi POPCAT (POPCAT) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token POPCAT yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token POPCAT yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi POPCAT, jelajahi harga live token POPCAT!
Penafian
