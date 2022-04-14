Dalami cara token QUBIC diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

Qubic (Qubic Unit, "QU") powers the Qubic Network, serving as both the native cryptocurrency and a main economic incentive mechanism. The platform's design combines distributed ledger technology with decentralized computing, enabling microtransactions, smart contract execution, and open participation.

Issuance Mechanism

Qubic deploys a hybrid issuance system:

Initial Supply Allocation: Details on genesis supply, pre-mines, or ICO-style distribution are not explicitly available from current public sources. Most indications suggest a fair launch or community-centric minting.

Details on genesis supply, pre-mines, or ICO-style distribution are not explicitly available from current public sources. Most indications suggest a fair launch or community-centric minting. On-Chain Staking and Burning: New token issuance is likely influenced by on-network activities (e.g., rewards for Computors/nodes) and a burn mechanism that permanently removes coins from circulation, imparting deflationary properties.

Burn and Deflation

Burn Mechanism: Part of QUs are regularly burned. This reduces supply and supports long-term value by inducing scarcity.

Token Allocation Mechanism

No explicit breakdown of initial supply allocation (i.e., team, investors, community, ecosystem, DAO) is currently available from primary sources, distinguishing it from many ICO-era projects.

of initial supply allocation (i.e., team, investors, community, ecosystem, DAO) is currently available from primary sources, distinguishing it from many ICO-era projects. Community-centric participation is emphasized, with Computors and active network participants earning QUs.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The Qubic token is designed for:

Transaction Fees: Payment for smart contract execution and distributed computing resources.

Payment for smart contract execution and distributed computing resources. Incentivizing Participation: Rewards for Computors (node operators) who validate the network.

Rewards for Computors (node operators) who validate the network. Quorum-Based Governance: QUs may be used to participate in network decisions and consensus.

QUs may be used to participate in network decisions and consensus. Staking: Via QEarn, users lock QUs to earn high yields. Stakers receive rewards, while early withdrawals incur penalties.

Via QEarn, users lock QUs to earn high yields. Stakers receive rewards, while early withdrawals incur penalties. Penalty Redistribution: Penalties from early withdrawal are redistributed to committed stakers, increasing long-term value for those who remain locked in.

Penalties from early withdrawal are redistributed to committed stakers, increasing long-term value for those who remain locked in. Burning: Deflation through recurring burns.

QEarn Summary

Mechanism Description Staking Users lock QUs for yield Early Withdrawal Penalty Penalty incurred, reducing effective yield, but redistributed among stakers Burn Mechanism Continual supply reduction via coin burning

Further reading: QEarn Introduction, QEarn analysis

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

Mechanism Details Locking Users can lock QUs through QEarn for fixed periods. Participation in ecosystem features may also require locks. Unlocking Users may unlock at any time, but withdrawals before the end of the committed staking period result in penalties. Penalty Withdrawals before lock expiration incur fees; these are distributed among remaining stakers.

No strict vesting or schedule-based unlocking is evidenced for primary supply. The principal locking/unlocking features apply to user staking and incentive participation.

Quantitative Breakdown

As of now, there are no published comprehensive allocation tables or vesting schedules for Qubic, nor on-chain unlock event logs disclosed by the project or on major analytics aggregators. This stands in contrast with standardized ICO projects, which usually publish detailed quantitative figures for tokens in team, investor, treasury, or ecosystem allocations.

Analytical Perspective and Implications

Decentralized Incentive Model: Qubic's reliance on dynamic, usage-driven issuance, penalty redistribution, and deflation via burning distinguishes it from ICO- or venture-led networks.

Qubic's reliance on dynamic, usage-driven issuance, penalty redistribution, and deflation via burning distinguishes it from ICO- or venture-led networks. Transparency: The absence of large, cliff-based unlock events or preset vesting schedules may enhance security against supply shocks—but limits granular external analysis.

The absence of large, cliff-based unlock events or preset vesting schedules may enhance security against supply shocks—but limits granular external analysis. Staker Commitment: The penalty-redistribution mechanism encourages long-term ecosystem engagement and discourages speculative short-term holding.

The penalty-redistribution mechanism encourages long-term ecosystem engagement and discourages speculative short-term holding. Deflationary Dynamics: Regular burning and incentivized staking can reduce speculative overhang and boost token value over time.

Regular burning and incentivized staking can reduce speculative overhang and boost token value over time. Governance Exposure: If QUs are used in quorum governance, accumulation and long-term staking also translate to influence over network direction.

Limitations:

Lack of on-chain quantitative supply/unlock data or official project breakdowns for allocations and long-term supply schedules. Qubic’s model remains dynamic and more community-driven, unlike traditional cap-table releases.

Summary Table

Category Mechanism / Details Issuance Usage and activity-based; burning induces deflation Allocation Not formally disclosed, emphasizes fair/community circulation Usage Fees, network incentives, governance, staking Incentives Staking rewards, penalty redistribution, burn-driven scarcity Locking/Unlocking User-chosen periods; early withdrawals penalized; no centralized vesting Unlock Schedules Not published; mainly user-driven via staking mechanisms

For the latest updates and protocol specifics, review Qubic’s blog and governance pages, as token economic models may evolve over time.