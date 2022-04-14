Tokenomi X Empire (X)
Informasi X Empire (X)
$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga X Empire (X)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk X Empire (X), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token X Empire (X) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token X diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).
Key points:
- The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
- The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:
|Allocation
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Investors
|~20–25%
|Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
|Team & Advisors
|~15–20%
|Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
|Ecosystem Development
|~25%
|Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
|Public Sale
|<5%
|Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
|Testnets, Vendors, Marketing
|<10% (aggregate)
|Gradual, over the first few years
- Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
- Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
- Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
- Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:
- In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
- Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.
|Allocation
|Locking Period
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Team
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Advisors
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Investors
|Minimal cliff
|Linear unlock, early in project timeline
|Ecosystem
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Public Sale
|None
|100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
- Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
- Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
- Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
- Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
- Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.
Summary Table
|Group
|Allocation (%)
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlock Schedule
|Main Utility
|Investors
|~20–25
|Minimal cliff
|Accelerated, early unlock
|Capital, growth support
|Team & Advisors
|~15–20
|12-month cliff
|24-month linear after cliff
|Builder and advisory incentives
|Ecosystem
|~25
|12-month cliff
|24-month linear after cliff
|In-game and strategic incentives
|Public Sale
|<5
|None
|100% at TGE
|Liquidity, community adoption
|Marketing/Other
|<10 (aggregate)
|Gradual
|Over first 2–3 years
|Growth, strategic campaigns
Implications & Insights
- Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
- Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
- Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.
Cautions
- Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
- Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.
In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.
Tokenomi X Empire (X): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi X Empire (X) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token X yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token X yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi X, jelajahi harga live token X!
Riwayat Harga X Empire (X)
Menganalisis riwayat harga X membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga X
Ingin mengetahui arah X? Halaman prediksi harga X kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
