Tokenomi Ignore Fud (4TOKEN)
Informasi Ignore Fud (4TOKEN)
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations.
What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs.
2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community
Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why?
Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders.
2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run.
2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism.
1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities.
History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users
What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations
We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards.
What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Ignore Fud (4TOKEN)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Ignore Fud (4TOKEN), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Ignore Fud (4TOKEN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token 4TOKEN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token 4TOKEN yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi 4TOKEN, jelajahi harga live token 4TOKEN!
Prediksi Harga 4TOKEN
Ingin mengetahui arah 4TOKEN? Halaman prediksi harga 4TOKEN kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.