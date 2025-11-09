Tokenomi Inferium (IFR)
What is Inferium AI?
Inferium AI - the first AI infrastructure and analytics hub for verifiable AI inference and agents, with real-time performance metrics and Proof of Inference for unparalleled transparency. The platform enables developers and users to earn rewards based on creation, performance, and feedback.
The platform uniquely aggregates multiple AI models and agents, and proposes the most optimal solution post-inference for every user's needs. This process is underpinned by rigorous validation (heavy technical and human evaluation) to ensure the highest standards of security and privacy.
The story behind Inferium AI?
Inferium AI was born out of the need to simplify and enhance AI model and agent deployment and usage. The team recognized the challenges developers face in verifying and listing AI models and agents, as well as the difficulty users encounter in identifying the best-fit solutions for their needs. By building a platform that facilitates seamless verification, deployment, and intensive inference, Inferium empowers developers to showcase their creations and enables users to access optimal solutions tailored to their requirements.
The project’s journey is driven by a desire to bridge the gap between complex AI technologies, whether models or agents, and user-friendly applications. This is enhanced through rigorous validation and transparency, and a unique framework of technical benchmarking and human evaluation for testing.
What makes Inferium AI unique?
- Inferium AI filters the best models and agents for users and developers across both general and niche categories, such as education, customer service, and robotics. For instance, users can discover top-performing, pre-tested niche models to assist with stock trading or medical symptom diagnosis in seconds. The platform also allows side-by-side comparison of up to three models to evaluate their performance in real time.
- Inferium AI offers Model PVP for enterprises, enabling B2B clients to benchmark their private models against others in the industry. In sectors like robotics, companies can test the strength of their AI models against competitors and receive private, detailed performance reports.
- Model and agent evaluations on Inferium AI are based on a proprietary set of inference criteria, combining both technical benchmarking and human feedback. More information on their evaluation process is available here: https://docs.inferium.io/understanding-inferium/models/evaluate-models
- Inferium AI is also the first platform to implement Proof of Inference, delivering an added layer of transparency, accountability, and trust to AI inference operations.
Tokenomi Inferium (IFR): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Inferium (IFR) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token IFR yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token IFR yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi IFR, jelajahi harga live token IFR!
