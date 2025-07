Informasi Patton (PATTON)

Introducing Patton ($PATTON): the new ERC meme token inspired by Donald Trump's first-ever dog, Patton. With zero tax, a burned liquidity pool, and a renounced contract, $PATTON is 100% community-driven. It's designed to bring together enthusiasts who believe in the power of decentralized collaboration. Get on board with this lighthearted, meme-inspired project that’s all about fun and community!

Situs Web Resmi: https://patton-coin.com/