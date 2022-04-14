Tokenomi Spintria (SP)
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety.
Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants.
Security and Privacy
- Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information.
- Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security.
Financial Barriers
- Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services.
- Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations.
Censorship and Legal Restrictions
- Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor.
Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation
- Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings.
- Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP.
Monetization Challenges
- Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content.
- Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries.
Lack of Innovation
- Problem: Insufficient technological innovation.
- Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP.
Stigmatization and Social Pressure
- Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers.
- Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP.
Content Quality Issues
- Problem: Low-quality content.
- Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP.
Market Access Issues
- Problem: Limited access to the global market.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access.
Intellectual Property Protection Issues
- Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution.
- Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP.
Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Spintria (SP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Spintria (SP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Spintria (SP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Spintria (SP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SP, jelajahi harga live token SP!
Prediksi Harga SP
Ingin mengetahui arah SP? Halaman prediksi harga SP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
