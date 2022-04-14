Tokenomi The Loonies (LOON)
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem.
Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors.
The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support.
As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution.
The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga The Loonies (LOON)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga The Loonies (LOON)
Tokenomi The Loonies (LOON): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi The Loonies (LOON) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token LOON yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token LOON yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi LOON, jelajahi harga live token LOON!
