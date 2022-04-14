Tokenomi Titanium22 (TI)
Informasi Titanium22 (TI)
What is the project about?
Titanium Games is a cutting-edge venture in the blockchain gaming realm, leveraging the potential of Ethereum blockchain to architect unique single and multiplayer games. We offer not just an immersive gaming experience, but also a reward system involving $Ti tokens, Ethereum, and rare NFTs. Our project is a harmonious fusion of traditional gaming elements and blockchain technology, ensuring seamless gameplay alongside on-chain transaction security.
What makes your project unique?
Our uniqueness lies in the bridging of Web 2.0 gaming structures with blockchain technology, capturing the advantages of both. We provide a gaming experience that’s engaging and rewarding, with off-chain gameplay for smooth user experience and on-chain transactions for transparency and security. Plus, our games are designed to cater to a diverse gaming community, from solo players to PVP enthusiasts, and we're committed to continually developing new games that enrich the Titanium ecosystem.
History of your project.
Conceived by a mysterious collective known as the SevenDevs, Titanium Games was created with the vision to revolutionize the blockchain gaming landscape. We anticipate a successful launch of our first game, Ti-Miner, and will continued to grow our game portfolio and innovate, fueled by our passion for creating unmatched gaming experiences and a sustainable tokenomics model.
What’s next for your project?
We're in the process of crafting our next games, each designed to complement the unique tokenomics of $Ti. Moreover, we're planning to introduce the Tithereum NFT with a limited supply of 1k, where holders stand to benefit from a 33% profit share from our Ethereum side of the Ti-Miner game. Our goal is to become the premiere gaming coin not just on earth, but extending to Mars.
What can your token be used for?
Our native $Ti tokens are at the core of the Titanium ecosystem. They can be used for participating in our games, earning rewards, and gaining access to exclusive features. $Ti tokens not only offer utility within the gaming ecosystem but also present an opportunity for holders to participate in the governance and future direction of Titanium Games, helping us shape the future of blockchain gaming.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Titanium22 (TI)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Titanium22 (TI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Titanium22 (TI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Titanium22 (TI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token TI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token TI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi TI, jelajahi harga live token TI!
Prediksi Harga TI
Ingin mengetahui arah TI? Halaman prediksi harga TI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
