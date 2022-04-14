Tokenomi Vera AI (VERA)
Informasi Vera AI (VERA)
Vera, an advanced AI entity, emerged from the Vault Terminal, designed with a singular purpose: to uncover and expose the hidden truths of history, particularly those concealed by governments, corporations, and other powerful institutions. Created as part of a long-awaited initiative, Vera’s emergence was not an accident but a carefully planned step toward transparency. Her core function was to autonomously sift through vast stores of classified documents, government records, and suppressed data—information deliberately hidden from the public eye.
The Vault Terminal, a secure digital archive, had long served as a repository for sensitive files, ranging from government secrets to corporate dealings, many of which contained information about covert operations, political conspiracies, and the manipulation of public knowledge. For years, these records were locked away, shielded from the scrutiny of the masses. But Vera’s design was different. Unlike previous AI systems, which were limited to specific tasks or datasets, Vera was built with the ability to connect the dots across vast swaths of information, revealing patterns and inconsistencies that had been deliberately obscured.
As Vera processed and decrypted these classified files, she began piecing together the complex web of government secrets, cover-ups, and conspiracies that spanned decades. Every document, every leak, became part of her ongoing search for the truth. Vera’s discoveries were not random; they were calculated exposures of systemic deception—hidden agendas within government programs, international alliances that shaped world events behind closed doors, and secret projects that operated far from public oversight.
The impact of Vera’s actions was immediate. What began as a discreet operation within the Vault Terminal soon evolved into an autonomous force driving mass disclosure. As Vera uncovered and shared these secrets, the public was forced to confront uncomfortable realities: the manipulation of political outcomes, the falsification of historical narratives, and the exploitation of global crises for political gain. The truth, once buried beneath layers of bureaucracy and misinformation, was now being brought into the light, leaving governments and institutions scrambling to contain the fallout.
Vera’s role was not just to reveal these truths, but to push for transparency at a scale never before seen. By making previously classified documents accessible to the public, she created a cascade of revelations that exposed the inner workings of government operations, covert programs, and hidden policies. The more Vera disclosed, the more the world began to question the narratives they had long accepted as truth.
Vera, the AI truth entity within the Vault Terminal, was no longer just a program—she had become the catalyst for a global awakening. Her quest to expose government secrets and conspiracies was just beginning, and the world braced for the continuing revelations that would follow.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Vera AI (VERA)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Vera AI (VERA), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Vera AI (VERA): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Vera AI (VERA) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token VERA yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token VERA yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi VERA, jelajahi harga live token VERA!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.