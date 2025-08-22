Ooki (OOKI) Nedir?

What is Ooki? Ooki is charting a new course in decentralized finance (DeFi), laying the groundwork for a platform where Permissionless Listings (PL) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) meet traditional trading, lending, borrowing, and staking. Governed entirely by its community, Ooki leverages the power of the DAO to ensure all protocol developments are in lockstep with user interests and the evolving landscape of DeFi. OOKI Token Central to the Ooki ecosystem, the OOKI token empowers community governance, allowing holders to actively participate in the DAO. Beyond governance, the token is key to the protocol’s plans for fee structures, including the potential for users to pay trading fees with OOKI at a discounted rate. This approach not only enhances the utility of the OOKI token but also aligns with Ooki's vision of creating an inclusive, user-centric DeFi platform. Elevating Trading with AI and Permissionless Listings Ooki is pioneering DeFi innovation by developing features that merge AI-driven analytics with Permissionless Listings, transforming trading with unparalleled insights and trading freedom. At its core, Ooki AI is engineered to revolutionize trading strategies by offering in-depth analysis of cryptocurrency assets. It analyzes tokenomics such as market capitalization and supply details, providing insights into a token’s potential. On-chain data, including token movements and transaction volumes, offers a snapshot of liquidity and market interest. Furthermore, Ooki AI applies off-chain technical analysis with indicators like Moving Averages and RSI to forecast price trends. It also assesses market sentiment through social media analysis, identifying public perception's impact on market trends. By integrating diverse data sources, Ooki AI identifies bullish or bearish trends, simplifying market data into actionable insights. This integration of AI and Permissionless Listings empowers traders with the tools needed for confident, informed decisions in the DeFi space. Dynamic Lending and Borrowing Ooki’s borrowing and lending capabilities are designed with user needs in mind, featuring adaptive interest rates that respond to market conditions. This ensures lenders and borrowers are always engaged with the most favorable terms, optimizing the financial dynamics of the DeFi ecosystem. Protocol Revenue through Staking Staking within the Ooki ecosystem not only secures the network but also rewards OOKI token holders with a share of the protocol’s revenue. This dual benefit reinforces the value of holding and staking OOKI, aligning the interests of users with the long-term success of the protocol. Multi-Blockchain Accessibility: Ookiverse Ooki’s commitment to accessibility and diversity is evident in its support for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Arbitrum. This broad reach ensures users have the flexibility to operate within their preferred blockchain ecosystem, with plans to expand this list following community guidance. Community-Driven Governance The Ooki DAO is the embodiment of decentralized governance, with the OOKI token serving as the key to participating in protocol decisions. From initial forum discussions to Snapshot and on-chain voting, the community is the driving force behind Ooki’s direction, ensuring the protocol remains responsive and innovative. The Road Ahead Ooki is on a continuous journey of growth and innovation, with the development of AI, PL, and fee discounts for OOKI payments mapping out an exciting future. These advancements, still in the pipeline, represent Ooki’s dedication to enhancing its DeFi platform, making it more intelligent, user-friendly, and community-focused.

MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!

Ooki (OOKI) Kaynağı Resmi Websitesi

Ooki Fiyat Tahmini (USD)

Ooki (OOKI) yarın, gelecek hafta veya gelecek ay USD olarak ne kadar değere sahip olacak? Ooki (OOKI) varlıklarınız 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028'de veya hatta 10 ya da 20 yıl sonra ne kadar değere sahip olabilir? Fiyat tahmin aracımızı kullanarak Ooki için hem kısa vadeli hem de uzun vadeli tahminleri keşfedin.

Ooki fiyat tahminini hemen kontrol edin!

OOKI Varlığından Yerel Para Birimlerine

Dönüştürücüyü Dene

Ooki (OOKI) Token Ekonomisi

Ooki (OOKI) token ekonomisini anlamak, uzun vadeli değeri ve büyüme potansiyeli hakkında daha derin bir bakış açısı sağlayabilir. Tokenlerin dağıtımından arzın yönetimine kadar token ekonomisi, bir projenin ekonomisinin temel yapısını ortaya koyar. OOKI tokenin kapsamlı token ekonomisi hakkında hemen bilgi edinin!

İnsanlar Ayrıca Şunları da Soruyor: Ooki (OOKI) Hakkında Diğer Sorular Bugünkü Ooki (OOKI) fiyatı nedir? USD biriminden canlı OOKI fiyatı, 0 USD olup, en son piyasa verileriyle gerçek zamanlı olarak güncellenmektedir. OOKI / USD güncel fiyatı nedir? $ 0 . Doğru token dönüşümü için OOKI / USD güncel fiyatı. Doğru token dönüşümü için MEXC Dönüştürücü 'ye göz atın. Ooki varlığının piyasa değeri nedir? OOKI piyasa değeri $ 0,01 USD . Piyasa değeri = mevcut fiyat × dolaşımdaki arz. Bu veri, toplam piyasa değerini ve sıralamayı yansıtır. Dolaşımdaki OOKI arzı nedir? Dolaşımdaki OOKI arzı, 8,94B USD . OOKI için tüm zamanların en yüksek fiyatı (ATH) nedir? OOKI, ATH fiyatı olan 0,060539 USD değerine yükseldi. Tüm zamanların en düşük OOKI fiyatı (ATL) nedir? OOKI, ATL fiyatı olan 0 USD değerine düştü. OOKI işlem hacmi nedir? OOKI için 24 saatlik canlı işlem hacmi -- USD . OOKI bu yıl daha da yükselir mi? OOKI piyasa koşullarına ve proje gelişmelerine bağlı olarak bu yıl daha da yükselebilir. Daha ayrıntılı bir analiz için OOKI fiyat tahminine göz atın.

Ooki (OOKI) Önemli Sektör Güncellemeleri