Renee Nicole Good, wanita yang tewas ditembak ICE di Minnesota, adalah seorang penyair

MANILA, Filipina – Renee Nicole Good, yang ditembak dan dibunuh oleh agen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pada 7 Januari, adalah seorang penyair pemenang penghargaan.

Good menerima gelar Creative Writing dari Old Dominion University di Norfolk, Virginia. Pada tahun 2020, sebagai mahasiswa, dia memenangkan hadiah puisi sarjana dari departemen bahasa Inggris universitas untuk karyanya, "On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs."

Puisi tersebut menggambarkan ibu dari tiga anak ini menyelami pertanyaan eksistensial, kehidupan, dan kematian. Saat itu, juri kompetisi memuji Good atas penggunaan citranya dan kemampuannya menyatukan berbagai kenangan dengan mulus untuk menyampaikan maksudnya.

"Apa kisah asal 'keinginan;' urgensi kepercayaan dan ketidakpercayaan? baris pertama yang ditanyakan penyair. Melalui kekhususan citra dan lompatan asosiatif dari bagian ke bagian muncul sebuah teks yang dengan sendirinya menjadi teks suci, sebuah meditasi yang membawa pembaca ke dalam yang tidak diketahui," tulis para juri tentang karyanya.

Berikut adalah puisi Good, yang awalnya diterbitkan di poets.org:

On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs

by Renée Nicole Macklin

i want back my rocking chairs,

solipsist sunsets,

& coastal jungle sounds that are tercets from cicadas and pentameter from the hairy legs of cockroaches.

i've donated bibles to thrift stores

(mashed them in plastic trash bags with an acidic himalayan salt lamp—

the post-baptism bibles, the ones plucked from street corners from the meaty hands of zealots, the dumbed-down, easy-to-read, parasitic kind):

remember more the slick rubber smell of high gloss biology textbook pictures; they burned the hairs inside my nostrils,

& salt & ink that rubbed off on my palms.

under clippings of the moon at two forty five AM I study&repeat

ribosome

endoplasmic—

lactic acid

stamen

at the IHOP on the corner of powers and stetson hills—

i repeated & scribbled until it picked its way & stagnated somewhere i can't point to anymore, maybe my gut—

maybe there in-between my pancreas & large intestine is the piddly brook of my soul.

it's the ruler by which i reduce all things now; hard-edged & splintering from knowledge that used to sit, a cloth against fevered forehead.

can i let them both be? this fickle faith and this college science that heckles from the back of the classroom

now i can't believe—

that the bible and qur'an and bhagavad gita are sliding long hairs behind my ear like mom used to & exhaling from their mouths "make room for wonder"—

all my understanding dribbles down the chin onto the chest & is summarized as:

life is merely

to ovum and sperm

and where those two meet

and how often and how well

and what dies there.

Good tewas hanya beberapa blok dari tempat dia tinggal bersama pasangannya di Twin Cities. Dia ditembak oleh agen ICE saat berada di dalam SUV-nya.

Wajib Dibaca Renee Nicole Good: Siapa wanita yang ditembak mati oleh agen imigrasi AS di Minnesota?

Dia meninggalkan pasangannya dan tiga anak: seorang putri berusia 15 tahun, seorang putra berusia 12 tahun, dan seorang anak berusia enam tahun. Dia sebelumnya menikah dengan Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., yang meninggal pada tahun 2023 pada usia 36 tahun. – Rappler.com