US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
PANews
2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
PANews
2025/07/08 13:00
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
PANews
2025/07/08 12:57
Ripple CEO to speak on need for crypto market structure legislation ahead of Crypto Week
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Monday that he will address the Senate Banking Committee on the need to pass the crypto market structure legislation ahead of the House's Crypto Week, scheduled for next week.
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $62.1123 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$62.1123 million yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/07/08 11:51
Coinbase crypto lobby urges Congress to back major crypto bill
US House lawmakers have been urged by 65 crypto organizations to pass the CLARITY Act, which would hand most policing of crypto to the CFTC.
PANews
2025/07/08 11:51
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$217 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time) was US$217 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/08 11:49
Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 8 that according to China Business News, the reporter learned from industry insiders that Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are relatively scarce and in high demand, and
PANews
2025/07/08 11:45
Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ming Pao, Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said
PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.8)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/8 Update: $AP (Musk builds a new party) Pump coin issuance news: 7.12
PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
