Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the signing of a new sanctions package against Russia. It pays special attention to financial schemes using crypto-assets. According to him, the head of state said that the sanctions were prepared with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine and are aimed at “strikes against the military economy of […] Сообщение Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’ появились сначала на INCRYPTED .