Bitcoin wallet wakes up after 14 years, moves 80,000 BTC
Bitcoin wallets that had been dormant for over 14 years suddenly reactivated, moving more than 80,000 BTC. According to Lookonchain, two Bitcoin (BTC) wallets dating back to 2011 sprang to life and transferred 20,000 BTC each, as a Satoshi-era holder…
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 189 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 4 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $189 million, of which $37.4047 million
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces entry into Bitcoin mining
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has reached a comprehensive cooperation with local crypto mining company Zero Field to enter the field
South Africa's first NFT trading platform Momint closed due to market pressure
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Bitcoin.com, South African Web3 startup Momint recently announced that it would cease operations, mainly due to rising operating costs, weak user growth
The eighth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,009 bitcoins (worth
Societe Generale Chairman: Europe needs to get rid of fear and embrace stablecoins
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Financial Times, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of Societe Generale and former member of the European Central Bank's Executive Committee, wrote an
Alpine Fox LP founder says he has reached an agreement with a whale buyer on a transaction of more than 8,000 BTC
According to PANews on July 4, Mike Alfred, founder of Alpine Fox LP, posted on the X platform: "A super whale buyer contacted me in the past hour and we
Quid Miner launches mobile app to turn crypto into daily income
Quid Miner’s new mobile app helps users earn daily income from crypto through smart cloud mining, no hardware or trading required. #sponsored
The seventh address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
Brazil's central bank service provider C&M was recently attacked and lost about $140 million. Some of the stolen funds have been converted into cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 4 that according to crypto detective ZachXBT, Brazil's central bank service provider C&M Software recently suffered a cyber attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $140
