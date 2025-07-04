MEXC Exchange
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank
As the adoption of stablecoins slowly takes over, stewardship and proper regulation become a priority to maintain economic harmony. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey seems to think the same. Bailey has cautioned that the adoption of digital currencies, including stablecoins, could upset the economic applecart if proper regulation isn’t implemented. Per remarks given.. The post BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/04 20:02
Analysis: Long-term Bitcoin holders show patience with the market
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, Glassnode data showed that despite the recent profit-taking by long-term Bitcoin holders (LTHs, holding coins ≥ 155 days), more macro on-chain
PANews
2025/07/04 19:56
Microsoft suspends about 3,000 Outlook and Hotmail accounts created by North Korean IT workers
PANews July 4 news, according to Fortune magazine, Microsoft announced that it has cleared thousands of accounts created by North Korean IT employees as part of its efforts to stop
PANews
2025/07/04 19:45
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
PANews
2025/07/04 19:41
More than 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses in the first half of 2025
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Finbold's "Cryptocurrency Market Report for the First Half of 2025", the number of addresses holding Bitcoin worth more than $1 million increased
PANews
2025/07/04 19:38
Analysis: Bitcoin could reach $120K in July amid BTC market maturity
Bitcoin is showing signs of strength heading into July, with low volatility, steady demand, and historical trends suggesting the price could soon make a sharp move higher. A July 4 report from Matrixport suggests that if seasonal trends continue and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 19:20
China Minmetals: Never directly conduct international gold and Bitcoin financial management business through websites and WeChat
PANews reported on July 4 that the official WeChat account of China Minmetals Corporation issued a statement saying that recently, China Minmetals discovered illegal activities of using the name of
PANews
2025/07/04 19:15
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong improves digital asset supervision, and the stablecoin licensing system helps the industry take off
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 4, at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Bureau Director
PANews
2025/07/04 19:11
Jinyi Culture: Kaikeweishi is currently exploring and researching the stable currency business
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Daily Economic News, Jinyi Culture released an investor relations activity record today, stating that Kaikeweishi is currently exploring and researching stablecoin
PANews
2025/07/04 19:10
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
PANews
2025/07/04 19:07
