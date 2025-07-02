MEXC Exchange
Swiss authorities ask Swissquote to strengthen anti-phishing measures, saying its crypto app Yuh is a major target of fraud
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, the Swiss financial regulator has warned Swissquote to strengthen measures to reduce phishing and fraudulent transactions. According to reports, more than
PANews
2025/07/02 19:12
Eclipse community leader: ES airdrop query page is not online yet, beware of false information
PANews reported on July 2 that Alucard, head of the Eclipse community, said on the X platform: "The official Eclipse airdrop query page has not yet been launched. Anyone claiming
PANews
2025/07/02 19:03
K33 once again increased his holdings by 10 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 35 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 10 bitcoins for approximately 10 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total
PANews
2025/07/02 19:01
Reconstructing the on-chain narrative: What new story is the Base ecosystem telling?
1. Recent changes in the Base ecosystem Since the end of May 2025, Base has ushered in a clear ecological "explosion period". The daily active addresses, TVL, and daily transaction
PANews
2025/07/02 19:00
ECB approves study on using central bank funds to settle DLT transactions
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has approved research on the use of central bank funds to settle distributed
PANews
2025/07/02 18:57
Injective launches native EVM testnet to power Ethereum-compatible apps
Injective is launching its native EVM testnet, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible apps directly on its blockchain. On July 2, Injective (INJ) announced that its native Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet will go live tomorrow, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible decentralized…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:56
Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin
Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:54
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
PANews
2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
PANews
2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains
Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
