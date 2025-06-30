2025-07-18 Friday

USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion

PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading
PANews2025/06/30 22:48
Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens

PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open
PANews2025/06/30 22:36
Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement

PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement
PANews2025/06/30 22:23
Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year and three next year

PANews reported on June 30 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said, "I still expect one rate cut this year and three rate cuts next year."
PANews2025/06/30 22:22
A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.
PANews2025/06/30 22:20
XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps

Ripple Ledger's EVM sidechain is live, enabling XRP to tap into Ethereum's ecosystem.
Crypto.news2025/06/30 22:17
Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books

With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 22:10
1inch Wallet Adds Support for Solana Network

PANews reported on June 30 that according to the official blog, 1inch wallet has added support for the Solanaa network. Users can now use the 1inch wallet to redeem Solana
PANews2025/06/30 22:07
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC (worth $474.84 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
PANews2025/06/30 22:01
US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for
PANews2025/06/30 21:58

