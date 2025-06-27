MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
PANews
2025/06/27 08:40
India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve
PANews
2025/06/27 08:30
Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability"
PANews reported on June 27 that according to DL News, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz revealed that the company is promoting multiple acquisitions, ranging from early to late stages.
PANews
2025/06/27 08:26
Lingerie Fighting Championship plans to buy $2 million worth of Bitcoin in six months
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, the Las Vegas-based women's mixed martial arts league "Lingerie Fighting Championship" announced plans to purchase $230,000 worth of Bitcoin within 30
PANews
2025/06/27 08:16
Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is reviewing the first design plan for the "Tether Tower" planned to be
PANews
2025/06/27 08:02
Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week
PANews reported on June 27 that in response to Nakamoto founder David Bailey's suggestion that "Coinbase needs to build a proper Bitcoin vault", Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded: "We are
PANews
2025/06/27 07:59
DWF Labs announces the upcoming launch of Nex Meta, a cryptocurrency collateralized lending platform
PANews reported on June 27 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of crypto market maker DWF Labs, announced plans to launch a new platform called Nex Meta. The service will allow users
PANews
2025/06/27 07:55
CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and
PANews
2025/06/27 07:48
