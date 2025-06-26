2025-07-18 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinme fined $300,000 for violating California crypto ATM laws

Coinme fined $300,000 for violating California crypto ATM laws

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency ATM operator Coinme was fined $300,000 for violating California's Digital Financial Assets Act. This is the first time that the
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04755+4.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:34
Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

World Liberty Financial , the cryptocurrency venture affiliated with US president Donald Trump, is preparing to release a third-party audit of its stablecoin and roll out a new mobile app in the coming days, co-founder Zak Folkman said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Permissionless conference hosted by Blockworks in Brooklyn, Folkman reportedly said the audit, completed by an independent accounting firm, will be published soon . The move comes as the firm tries to bolster trust in its financial infrastructure while facing intense political scrutiny. Folkman also teased the possibility of future changes to the platform’s governance token, WLFI, which currently cannot be traded. “I don’t want to give away too much, but if you pay attention over the next couple of weeks, I think everyone is going to be very, very happy,” he told the audience when asked about potential token liquidity. @zakfolkman —co-founder of @worldlibertyfi is talking about $WLFI 🔥 “Yeah, so, first things first. I don’t want to give away too much. But if you pay attention over the next couple weeks, I think everyone who wants to know when World Liberty is going to be very, very happy.… pic.twitter.com/L0tpduqpWB — Crypto Peak (@cryptopeakx) June 26, 2025 As Trump Earns Millions From Tokens, Ethics Groups Sound Alarm on Industry Influence Launched earlier this year, WLFI has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Trump’s family business. The token grants holders voting rights on network proposals and roadmap decisions, but not ownership stakes. Earlier this month, public disclosures revealed that Trump personally received $57.35m from WLFI token sales and still holds 15.75b tokens in the venture. The project has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs, who argue it raises serious concerns over conflicts of interest. They point to the timing, as Trump has supported deregulatory measures in crypto while benefiting financially from the sector. In January, the Trump Organization said the former president’s business interests are managed through a trust overseen by his children. WLF Bets on Simplicity to Drive Mainstream Adoption Folkman said the company’s upcoming app is aimed at making digital assets more accessible to mainstream users. The platform will integrate stablecoin payments and wallet functionality. It is designed with a simple interface to encourage wider adoption. Meanwhile, World Liberty’s rapid fundraising, fueled by token sales and strong brand visibility, has made it a significant player. This rise comes during a politically sensitive year for the crypto sector. However, questions persist. Observers are unsure how much transparency and oversight the firm is prepared to accept.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035909-3.59%
RWAX
APP$0.004508-7.69%
Salamanca
DON$0.000793+2.85%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11561-2.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06076+14.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/26 13:30
A-share stablecoin concept stocks continue to strengthen

A-share stablecoin concept stocks continue to strengthen

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Sina Finance, A-share stablecoin concept stocks continued to strengthen. Chu Tianlong pulled up the touch panel in the afternoon. Changliang Technology and
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:11
A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by Ember, a whale exchanged 220.1 cbBTC (about 20.81 million US dollars) for 6,202.4 ETH at the beginning of the year
Bitcoin
BTC$120,000+1.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00993-8.89%
Ethereum
ETH$3,583.66+7.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:07
Two wallets panic-sold 4,598 ETH 4 days ago and received them back at a higher price 3 hours ago

Two wallets panic-sold 4,598 ETH 4 days ago and received them back at a higher price 3 hours ago

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, four days ago, two wallets panic-sold 4,598 ETH in exchange for 10.95 million DAI at a selling price of $2,383.
Ethereum
ETH$3,583.66+7.82%
DAI
DAI$0.9994-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:03
“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher "Buying coins" has become a cheap and quick way to increase market value in the stock market. The U.S. stock market is in
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02521+3.53%
U Coin
U$0.01237-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:00
Hong Kong releases digital asset development policy declaration 2.0

Hong Kong releases digital asset development policy declaration 2.0

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong SAR government today (26th) issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", reaffirming the SAR government's
Share
PANews2025/06/26 12:59
Sky’s new DeFi protocol Grove launches with $1B backing to bring institutional credit onchain

Sky’s new DeFi protocol Grove launches with $1B backing to bring institutional credit onchain

Sky Protocol’s decentralized finance network has launched a new institutional-grade credit protocol with a $1 billion investment into tokenized credit. Grove, a DeFi credit infrastructure developed as part of the Sky (SKY) ecosystem, was announced in a press release on…
Particl
PART$0.1722+0.87%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000818-10.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002199-4.55%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 12:58
Metaplanet Scoops Up 1,234 More BTC, Holdings Reach 12,345

Metaplanet Scoops Up 1,234 More BTC, Holdings Reach 12,345

Metaplanet has added another 1,234 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC, as the Japanese firm continues to ramp up its ambitious digital asset strategy. The latest acquisition, confirmed in a filing on Thursday, reflects the company’s ongoing pivot toward Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. The purchase adds to a string of high-profile moves by Metaplanet this month, including the launch of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aimed at raising $5.4b to buy 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027. That figure would represent roughly 1% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21m supply. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,234 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 12,345 BTC* pic.twitter.com/ppeGIrfVfe — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) June 26, 2025 With 54M New Shares Issued, Metaplanet Intensifies Its Push To Corner 1% Of Bitcoin’s Total Supply On June 24, Metaplanet announced it had raised more than $517m on the first day of the 555m Plan through the issuance of 54m shares. That equity was exercised by EVO Fund under an earlier stock acquisition rights agreement. Thursday’s filing reveals that Metaplanet acquired Bitcoin at an average price of ¥15,617,281 per BTC, which translates to about $107,900. The scale of the latest buy cements Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest public corporate holders of Bitcoin in Asia. At current prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is worth over $1.3b, according to market trackers. Its holdings are now roughly equivalent to what Tesla held at peak before selling a portion in 2022. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Bet Channels MicroStrategy’s Playbook as Shares Surge The company’s strategy mirrors that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has turned Bitcoin accumulation into a long-term balance sheet strategy. Like MicroStrategy, Metaplanet has pursued equity-linked funding tools to fuel its BTC acquisitions, positioning the stock as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure in traditional capital markets. Since announcing its Bitcoin pivot in April 2024, Metaplanet’s shares have surged more than 500%, drawing interest from both retail traders and global investors looking for regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency. The firm, originally a hospitality business, has rebranded its market identity around Bitcoin in recent months, even naming the strategy a “corporate awakening.” While Metaplanet has not commented on specific future purchase timelines, it has outlined a clear target: to hold more than 200,000 BTC within three years. The company has stated that 96% of all funds raised under the 555M Plan will be allocated toward Bitcoin acquisition, with the remainder used for bond redemptions and yield strategies. With each major purchase, Metaplanet is tightening its alignment with Bitcoin’s long-term thesis as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035909-3.59%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5737+5.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.18318+4.00%
FUND
FUND$0.03299+17.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/26 12:36
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC holders’ profit-taking activity reaches three-month high

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC holders’ profit-taking activity reaches three-month high

Litecoin (LTC) is stabilizing at around $85 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered 6% so far this week.
Farcana
FAR$0.000183-1.08%
Litecoin
LTC$106.41+10.85%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/26 12:22

Trending News

More

Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)

A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million

Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company