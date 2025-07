Informasi APED (APED)

$APED is more than just a classic meme token; it's a symbol of unity for all the apes within the Ethereum network. Apes are known for their strength and their ability to work together towards a common goal. This is precisely what $APED stands for, bringing together all the apes in the community to create something big, something that will stand the test of time.

Situs Web Resmi: https://apedcto.com/ Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe0151763455a8a021e64880c238ba1cff3787ff0