Informasi BADGE (BADGE)

There are many services in the world that are top-notch, but not yet known to the world. The influencers who gather in the exclusive salon "Badge" add real value to those services by providing their influence. "Badge" is provided by its parent entity, "Cryptonite". Influencers can receive these top-notch services free of charge on a semi-permanent basis, provided that they introduce them on SNS.

Situs Web Resmi: https://badge-foundation.org/