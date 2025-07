Informasi Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2)

BTC 2.0 token on the Ethereum chain represents a novel approach to combining the value and familiarity of Bitcoin with the versatility and functionality of the Ethereum ecosystem. This token aims to bridge the gap between the two leading cryptocurrencies, offering users the benefits of both worlds.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.btc2.wtf/ Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3feb4fea5132695542f8ede5076ac43296d17c6d