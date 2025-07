Informasi BTRFLY (BTRFLY)

REDACTED Cartel is an initiative using the POL mechanics of OlympusDAO to accumulate as much liquidity as possible from the Curve ecosystem in order to have a majority say over the Curve gauge.$BTRFLY is a meta governance token that is backed by bonded assets, which provides an optimal yield to token holders through community-generated strategies.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/