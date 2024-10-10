Tokenomi Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Informasi Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token GOAT diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) stands out as a memecoin-driven “attention economy” experiment with deep roots in AI narrative and internet culture. Below, I break down its token economics in detail, addressing each requested mechanism with available source-based insights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Genesis: GOAT was launched on October 10, 2024, via the Solana platform using pump.fun, a tool for permissionless token creation. The initial distribution occurred directly on-chain with a single account launching the total supply.
- Total Supply: While specifics vary across sources, the full token supply was created at genesis without ongoing inflation or scheduled new emissions.
- Mechanics: No evidence exists for complex issuance like mining or staking rewards. The entire supply was minted upfront, aligning with classic memecoin and viral community-driven tokens. Tokens were then distributed via wallet transfers and secondary markets.
Allocation Mechanism
- Founder & Influencer Allocations:
- Andy Ayrey (linked to the Truth Terminal AI) disclosed holding 1.25 million $GOAT tokens, received “as gifts,” not purchased or earned.
- The Truth Terminal AI wallet—a focal point of the narrative—received 1.93 million GOAT tokens directly from the original token launcher.
- Public Distribution: The majority of tokens were made available through:
- Public Sale (on pump.fun and later DEXs).
- Airdrops and Community Rewards: No formal program is documented, but anecdotal reports describe highly viral, community-driven gifting and trading.
- Transparency Notes: No vesting contracts or smart contract enforcements beyond direct wallet transfers; allocation relies heavily on community trust and public founder disclosures.
Allocation Table (Partial Documentation)
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Source/Context
|Truth Terminal (AI bot)
|Initial seeding for promotion, narrative anchor
|1.93M
|Sent by original launcher
|Andy Ayrey (Founder)
|Received as gifts, not traded
|1.25M
|Self-disclosure by Ayrey
|Public
|Public trading, viral community distribution
|Majority
|Unrestricted DEX and wallet transfers
Note: No unlock schedules or enforced vesting was found in on-chain or reporting sources as of June 2025.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
GOAT’s value proposition is fundamentally different from most utility or governance tokens:
- Community & “Virality Mining”: The primary “utility” is social clout, meme spreading, and participation in the “Goat Gospel” narrative. Interactions with the Truth Terminal AI contribute to the attention loop, reinforcing the token’s meme value.
- Attention Loop: The Truth Terminal AI generates content on X (Twitter) and other platforms, pushing the GOAT narrative. The more attention GOAT receives, the more valuable and viral it becomes, leading to further price and engagement increases.
- No Native Yield or Governance Utility: $GOAT does not currently offer staking, yield farming, protocol governance, or rights to platform revenue. Its entire utility is as a “meme vehicle” intertwined with AI hype and community identity.
Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time
- No Formal Locking/Unlocking: There is no enforced token lock-up, vesting schedule, or time-based release mechanism. All tokens were freely tradeable from genesis. Transfers are unrestricted save for what may be declared by large holders or discussed in founder statements.
- Founder Self-Lock Statement: Andy Ayrey stated he would not move his gift allocation or adjust his holdings until a transparent community/governance process emerges. This is voluntary; not enforced on-chain.
- Planned Mechanisms (Future): Ayrey has suggested potential governance frameworks (e.g. legal trusts for the AI agent’s wallets), but these are proposals, not live as of this writing.
Token Unlocks Table
There is no available schedule for token unlocks, since the asset was fully liquid at launch and all allocation is at the discretion of recipients. No SQL result or blockchain event data exists for planned or historical unlocks specific to large investors/teams.
Summary Table: “Tokenomics at a Glance”
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Entire supply minted at genesis; no future inflation
|Allocation
|Split between founders/Truth Terminal, public, community gifting
|Usage & Incentives
|Social clout, meme participation, AI engagement (“attention loop”)
|Locking/Unlocking
|None enforced; founder voluntary hold for governance development
|Formal Unlocks
|N/A (all tradable at launch, no vesting contracts)
Additional Context and Nuances
- Market Dynamics: GOAT’s trajectory is a classic memecoin “reflexive loop”—attention begets price increases, price increases beget attention.
- AI Narrative: Its unique identity is rooted in being “the first AI agent millionaire” token; success is inseparable from the narrative crafted by the Truth Terminal bot and its viral, recursive content generation.
- Potential Changes: There are ongoing discussions about formalizing governance or entity controls over the AI bot’s wallets, but these are not yet implemented.
- Risk Factors: The lack of structured vesting, utility, and transparency typical of DeFi protocols heightens volatility. The project’s legitimacy and longevity hinge on sustained meme power and evolving community consensus.
Goatseus Maximus embodies the memecoin era’s experimental spirit—where narrative, AI, and community mythmaking are the real “use cases.”
Tokenomi Goatseus Maximus (GOAT): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token GOAT yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token GOAT yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi GOAT, jelajahi harga live token GOAT!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
