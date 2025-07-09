Tokenomi Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Informasi Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://melaniameme.com/
Explorer Blok:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Melania Meme (MELANIA), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 208.36M
$ 208.36M$ 208.36M
Total Suplai:
--
----
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 820.00M
$ 820.00M$ 820.00M
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 45
$ 45$ 45
All-Time Low:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275$ 0.1664164719097275
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.2541
$ 0.2541$ 0.2541

Struktur Token Melania Meme (MELANIA) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token MELANIA diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

The Official Melania Meme token (MELANIA) is a Solana-based meme coin, primarily designed as a digital collectible and speculative asset. It is not intended to represent an investment contract, security, or to have any intrinsic utility beyond trading and holding.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain: Solana (SPL token)
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: Not explicitly stated, but allocations sum to 1 billion tokens based on distribution percentages and unlock data.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock Schedule / Notes
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGE
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock (3.5% of total) at month 1, remaining 90% vests monthly over 12 months
Treasury20%Unlock date not disclosed
Community20%Unlock date not disclosed

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values.
  • No Utility or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality.
  • Acquisition: Tokens could be acquired via public distribution (likely through sales or airdrops), on exchanges, or through liquidity pools.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting

  • Initial Lock: 1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event)
  • Unlock Schedule:
    • At month 1: 10% of team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocked
    • Months 2-13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
    • Full vesting completed by month 13

Liquidity & Public Distribution

  • 100% unlocked at TGE (no lockup)

Treasury & Community

  • Unlock dates not disclosed; these allocations remain locked as of the latest available data.

Unlocking Time (Recent Data)

  • Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens.
  • Team Unlocks: The team allocation is being released monthly, consistent with the vesting schedule above.

Circulating Supply

  • Current Circulating Supply: 820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025)
  • Trend: The circulating supply has remained constant over the past week, reflecting no recent unlocks or major supply changes.

Summary Table

Category% AllocationUnlock Mechanism / ScheduleStatus (as of July 2025)
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGEFully unlocked
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEFully unlocked
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear vesting over 12 moOngoing monthly unlocks
Treasury20%Not disclosedLocked
Community20%Not disclosedLocked

Additional Notes

  • Speculative Nature: MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading.
  • Transparency Concerns: There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations.
  • Market Impact: Large insider sales and lack of ongoing development have contributed to significant price volatility and skepticism about long-term value.

In summary: The Official Melania Meme token features a straightforward meme coin structure with a clear allocation and vesting schedule for the team, immediate unlocks for liquidity and public distribution, and undisclosed unlocks for treasury and community. There are no usage incentives or utility beyond speculation, and the project is explicit about its non-investment, non-utility nature.

Tokenomi Melania Meme (MELANIA): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Melania Meme (MELANIA) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token MELANIA yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token MELANIA yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi MELANIA, jelajahi harga live token MELANIA!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.