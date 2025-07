Informasi Moolah (MOOLAH)

Moolah, the mascot for BNB Chain builders, miners, and farmers, is the first token launched on Flap with LisUSD liquidity based on ListaDAO's lending audit, making BNBFi more accessible and fun.

Situs Web Resmi: https://moolahbnb.com/ Explorer Blok: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbAb528425Edb1E0E36D3719bc3307d9C8ccE8888?utm_source=tokenpocket