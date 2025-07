Informasi Phil (PHIL)

Phil Token ($PHIL) is a community-driven memecoin focused on trust and collaboration. Created by an experienced developer, $PHIL aims to bring more transparency and secure partnerships in the memecoin space. The goal is to unite the top 50 memecoins and build a stronger, more connected crypto community.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.philtoken.com Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc328a59e7321747aebbc49fd28d1b32c1af8d3b2