Informasi Seed.Photo (PHOTO)

SEED.photo is a game-changer in the digital photography world, claiming the title of the world's first decentralized NFT photography marketplace. Imagine a platform where photographers can unleash their creativity, from capturing stunning shots to editing and uploading them. But here's the twist: they can transform their masterpieces into unique NFTs and join the exciting Web3 space.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.seed.photo Explorer Blok: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6730f7A6BbB7b9C8e60843948f7FEB4B6a17B7F7