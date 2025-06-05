Tokenomi Propchain (PROPC)
Informasi Propchain (PROPC)
Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Propchain (PROPC)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Propchain (PROPC), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Propchain (PROPC) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token PROPC diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
- Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:
|Allocation Group
|Description
|Estimated Share*
|Community & Ecosystem
|Fractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops
|50-60%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, advisors, and early builders
|15-20%
|Investors
|Private sale, public sale, and backers
|10-20%
|Treasury & Reserves
|Platform operations, future development
|10-15%
*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:
Utility Functions:
- Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
- Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
- Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.
Incentive Structure:
- Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
- Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
- Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.
5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)
Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:
|Group
|Typical Vesting Schedule
|Unlock Characteristics
|Team/Advisors
|1-year cliff, then quarterly
|Slow, measured unlocks
|Investors
|6-18 months linear
|Gradual distribution
|Community
|Variable (airdrops, rewards)
|Some immediate, some locked
|Treasury
|As-needed, proposal-based
|Subject to governance
No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Total Supply
|~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
|Allocation
|Community/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
|Usage
|Real estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
|Locking
|Vesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
|Unlocking
|Phased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week
7. Critical Analysis & Implications
- Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
- Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
- Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
- Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
- Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.
8. Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
- Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.
In Conclusion
Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.
Tokenomi Propchain (PROPC): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Propchain (PROPC) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token PROPC yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token PROPC yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi PROPC, jelajahi harga live token PROPC!
Riwayat Harga Propchain (PROPC)
Menganalisis riwayat harga PROPC membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga PROPC
Ingin mengetahui arah PROPC? Halaman prediksi harga PROPC kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
