Informasi PATIC (PTC)

Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.