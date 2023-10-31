Tokenomi TIA (TIA)
Informasi TIA (TIA)
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga TIA (TIA)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk TIA (TIA), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token TIA (TIA) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token TIA diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.
- No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.
- Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
Token distribution is structured as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Notable Details
|Insiders
|53.2%
|Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B)
|Future Development
|39.4%
|Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance
|Public Allocation
|20%
|Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth
|Community (Liquid)
|7.4%
|Immediately tradable distribution at launch
- Specifics:
- Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles
- Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors
- Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs
- Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.
- Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).
- Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.
Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms
- Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.
- Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.
- Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.
Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)
|Recipient
|Total Amount
|Initial Unlock
|Final Unlock
|Unlock Duration
|R&D & Ecosystem
|268M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2027-10-30
|1,096 days (3 yrs)
|Public Allocation
|200M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2023-10-31
|1 day (all at once)
|Early Backers: Series A & B
|197M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
|Initial Core Contributors
|176M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2026-10-30
|730 days (2 yrs)
|Early Backers: Seed
|159M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
- Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.
Implications and Scenarios
- Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.
- Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.
- Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.
- Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.
- Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.
Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation
|Allocation
|53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4%
|Usage/Incentives
|Native fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives
|Lockup/Unlock
|Initial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories
|Unlocking Timeline
|Major events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027
Actionable Insights
- For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.
- For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.
- For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.
Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.
Tokenomi TIA (TIA): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi TIA (TIA) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token TIA yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token TIA yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi TIA, jelajahi harga live token TIA!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.