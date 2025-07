Informasi Trac Network (TNK)

Trac Core is a versatile tool designed for the Bitcoin ecosystem. It simplifies access to Bitcoin data by fetching updates from the blockchain, sorting them systematically, and providing them for searches and analyses via APIs.In addition to being an indexer, Trac Core serves as an oracle for Bitcoin, establishing a dependable connection to the external world beyond the blockchain. In essence, your Chainlink for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Situs Web Resmi: https://trac.network/ Explorer Blok: https://unisat.io/brc20/trac